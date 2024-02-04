Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q3 FY24 results: profit at 11.65Cr, Revenue increased by 5.42% YoY

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q3 FY24 results: profit at 11.65Cr, Revenue increased by 5.42% YoY

Livemint

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 5.42% YoY & profit at 11.65Cr

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.42% & the profit came at 11.65cr. It is noteworthy that Mahindra Holidays & Resorts had declared a loss of 11.9cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.68% q-o-q & increased by 12.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 62.5% q-o-q & increased by 6.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.58 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 198.31% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has delivered a 0.85% return in the last 1 week, 18.49% return in the last 6 months, and 6.97% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has a market cap of 8169.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 470 & 248 respectively.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue634.82655.27-3.12%602.17+5.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total187.22177.15+5.68%165.76+12.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization85.5483.79+2.09%72.33+18.26%
Total Operating Expense615.24603.05+2.02%583.74+5.4%
Operating Income19.5852.22-62.5%18.42+6.29%
Net Income Before Taxes6.335.4-82.22%1.33+374.62%
Net Income11.6521.34-45.43%-11.9+197.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.581.06-45.28%-0.59+198.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.65Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹634.82Cr

