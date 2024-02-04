Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q3 FY24 results: profit at 11.65Cr, Revenue increased by 5.42% YoY

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.42% & the profit came at ₹11.65cr. It is noteworthy that Mahindra Holidays & Resorts had declared a loss of ₹11.9cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.68% q-o-q & increased by 12.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 62.5% q-o-q & increased by 6.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.58 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 198.31% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has delivered a 0.85% return in the last 1 week, 18.49% return in the last 6 months, and 6.97% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has a market cap of ₹8169.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹470 & ₹248 respectively.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 634.82 655.27 -3.12% 602.17 +5.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 187.22 177.15 +5.68% 165.76 +12.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 85.54 83.79 +2.09% 72.33 +18.26% Total Operating Expense 615.24 603.05 +2.02% 583.74 +5.4% Operating Income 19.58 52.22 -62.5% 18.42 +6.29% Net Income Before Taxes 6.3 35.4 -82.22% 1.33 +374.62% Net Income 11.65 21.34 -45.43% -11.9 +197.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.58 1.06 -45.28% -0.59 +198.31%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹11.65Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹634.82Cr

