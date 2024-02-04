Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q3 FY24 results: profit at 11.65Cr, Revenue increased by 5.42% YoY

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.42% & the profit came at ₹11.65cr. It is noteworthy that Mahindra Holidays & Resorts had declared a loss of ₹11.9cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.68% q-o-q & increased by 12.95% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 62.5% q-o-q & increased by 6.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.58 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 198.31% Y-o-Y.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has delivered a 0.85% return in the last 1 week, 18.49% return in the last 6 months, and 6.97% YTD return.
Currently, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has a market cap of ₹8169.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹470 & ₹248 respectively.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|634.82
|655.27
|-3.12%
|602.17
|+5.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|187.22
|177.15
|+5.68%
|165.76
|+12.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|85.54
|83.79
|+2.09%
|72.33
|+18.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|615.24
|603.05
|+2.02%
|583.74
|+5.4%
|Operating Income
|19.58
|52.22
|-62.5%
|18.42
|+6.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.3
|35.4
|-82.22%
|1.33
|+374.62%
|Net Income
|11.65
|21.34
|-45.43%
|-11.9
|+197.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.58
|1.06
|-45.28%
|-0.59
|+198.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹11.65Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹634.82Cr
