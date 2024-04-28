Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.97% YOY

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q4 Results Live : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 12.45% & the profit increased by 45.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 26.05% and the profit increased by 607.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.66% q-o-q & increased by 9.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 419.64% q-o-q & increased by 18.35% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.09 for Q4 which increased by 45.47% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has delivered 8% return in the last 1 week, 5.57% return in the last 6 months, and 12.55% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has a market cap of ₹8596.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹470 & ₹281.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 800.19 634.82 +26.05% 711.61 +12.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 192.19 187.22 +2.66% 175.73 +9.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 86.03 85.54 +0.57% 78.71 +9.3% Total Operating Expense 698.44 615.24 +13.52% 625.63 +11.64% Operating Income 101.75 19.58 +419.64% 85.98 +18.35% Net Income Before Taxes 109.1 6.3 +1632.92% 77.14 +41.43% Net Income 82.36 11.65 +607.2% 56.42 +45.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.09 0.58 +605.17% 2.81 +45.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹82.36Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹800.19Cr

