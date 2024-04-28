Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.97% YOY

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q4 Results Live : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 12.45% & the profit increased by 45.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 26.05% and the profit increased by 607.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.66% q-o-q & increased by 9.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 419.64% q-o-q & increased by 18.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.09 for Q4 which increased by 45.47% Y-o-Y.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has delivered 8% return in the last 1 week, 5.57% return in the last 6 months, and 12.55% YTD return.
Currently, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has a market cap of ₹8596.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹470 & ₹281.55 respectively.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|800.19
|634.82
|+26.05%
|711.61
|+12.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|192.19
|187.22
|+2.66%
|175.73
|+9.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|86.03
|85.54
|+0.57%
|78.71
|+9.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|698.44
|615.24
|+13.52%
|625.63
|+11.64%
|Operating Income
|101.75
|19.58
|+419.64%
|85.98
|+18.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|109.1
|6.3
|+1632.92%
|77.14
|+41.43%
|Net Income
|82.36
|11.65
|+607.2%
|56.42
|+45.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.09
|0.58
|+605.17%
|2.81
|+45.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹82.36Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹800.19Cr
