Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.97% YOY

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q4 Results Live

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q4 Results Live : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 12.45% & the profit increased by 45.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 26.05% and the profit increased by 607.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.66% q-o-q & increased by 9.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 419.64% q-o-q & increased by 18.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.09 for Q4 which increased by 45.47% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has delivered 8% return in the last 1 week, 5.57% return in the last 6 months, and 12.55% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has a market cap of 8596.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of 470 & 281.55 respectively.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue800.19634.82+26.05%711.61+12.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total192.19187.22+2.66%175.73+9.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization86.0385.54+0.57%78.71+9.3%
Total Operating Expense698.44615.24+13.52%625.63+11.64%
Operating Income101.7519.58+419.64%85.98+18.35%
Net Income Before Taxes109.16.3+1632.92%77.14+41.43%
Net Income82.3611.65+607.2%56.42+45.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.090.58+605.17%2.81+45.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹82.36Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹800.19Cr

