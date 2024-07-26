Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q1 results : profit at ₹12.72Cr, Revenue increased by 91.9% YoY

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q1 Results Live : Mahindra Lifespace Developers declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 91.9% & the profit came at ₹12.72cr.

It is noteworthy that Mahindra Lifespace Developers had declared a loss of ₹4.29cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1216.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 53.77% q-o-q & increased by 30.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.72% q-o-q & increased by 0.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.82 for Q1, which increased by 392.86% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has delivered -0.64% return in the last 1 week, 8.84% return in the last 6 months, and 11.37% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra Lifespace Developers has a market cap of ₹9383.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹678.8 & ₹475 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 188.14 14.29 +1216.59% 98.04 +91.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.94 18.17 +53.77% 21.39 +30.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.34 3.82 +13.61% 2.98 +45.64% Total Operating Expense 234.06 72.21 +224.14% 144.13 +62.4% Operating Income -45.92 -57.92 +20.72% -46.09 +0.37% Net Income Before Taxes 3.08 58.58 -94.74% -13.62 +122.61% Net Income 12.72 71.5 -82.21% -4.29 +396.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.82 4.61 -82.21% -0.28 +392.86%