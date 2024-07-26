Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q1 results : profit at ₹12.72Cr, Revenue increased by 91.9% YoY

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q1 Results Live : Mahindra Lifespace Developers declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 91.9% & the profit came at ₹12.72cr.
It is noteworthy that Mahindra Lifespace Developers had declared a loss of ₹4.29cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1216.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 53.77% q-o-q & increased by 30.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 20.72% q-o-q & increased by 0.37% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.82 for Q1, which increased by 392.86% Y-o-Y.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers has delivered -0.64% return in the last 1 week, 8.84% return in the last 6 months, and 11.37% YTD return.
Currently, Mahindra Lifespace Developers has a market cap of ₹9383.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹678.8 & ₹475 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|188.14
|14.29
|+1216.59%
|98.04
|+91.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.94
|18.17
|+53.77%
|21.39
|+30.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.34
|3.82
|+13.61%
|2.98
|+45.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|234.06
|72.21
|+224.14%
|144.13
|+62.4%
|Operating Income
|-45.92
|-57.92
|+20.72%
|-46.09
|+0.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.08
|58.58
|-94.74%
|-13.62
|+122.61%
|Net Income
|12.72
|71.5
|-82.21%
|-4.29
|+396.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.82
|4.61
|-82.21%
|-0.28
|+392.86%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess