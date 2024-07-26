Hello User
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q1 results : profit at ₹12.72Cr, Revenue increased by 91.9% YoY

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q1 results : profit at ₹12.72Cr, Revenue increased by 91.9% YoY

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q1 Results Live

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q1 Results Live : Mahindra Lifespace Developers declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 91.9% & the profit came at 12.72cr.

It is noteworthy that Mahindra Lifespace Developers had declared a loss of 4.29cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1216.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 53.77% q-o-q & increased by 30.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.72% q-o-q & increased by 0.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.82 for Q1, which increased by 392.86% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has delivered -0.64% return in the last 1 week, 8.84% return in the last 6 months, and 11.37% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra Lifespace Developers has a market cap of 9383.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of 678.8 & 475 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue188.1414.29+1216.59%98.04+91.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.9418.17+53.77%21.39+30.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.343.82+13.61%2.98+45.64%
Total Operating Expense234.0672.21+224.14%144.13+62.4%
Operating Income-45.92-57.92+20.72%-46.09+0.37%
Net Income Before Taxes3.0858.58-94.74%-13.62+122.61%
Net Income12.7271.5-82.21%-4.29+396.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.824.61-82.21%-0.28+392.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.72Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹188.14Cr

