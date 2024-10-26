Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 26.02% YOY

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q2 Results Live : Mahindra Lifespace Developers declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant decline in topline revenue, which decreased by 57.18% year-over-year. Despite the revenue drop, the company reported a 26.02% reduction in losses compared to the previous year.

In stark contrast to the previous quarter, revenue plummeted by 95.96%, while losses surged by 210.22%. The company's financial struggles are evident as selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.37% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 41.4% year-over-year.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 12.61% sequentially and 36.01% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.9 for Q2, reflecting an increase of 26.23% compared to the same period last year.

Over the past week, Mahindra Lifespace Developers has delivered a -1.84% return, with a more significant decline of -23.76% over the last six months, and -6.86% year-to-date. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹7848.35 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹678.8 and a low of ₹475.

As of 26 Oct, 2024, out of six analysts covering Mahindra Lifespace Developers, one has given a Hold rating, three have issued Buy ratings, and two have assigned Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation stands at Buy, indicating a cautious optimism among analysts regarding the company's future performance.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.61 188.14 -95.96% 17.77 -57.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 29.44 27.94 +5.37% 20.82 +41.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 4 4.34 -7.83% 3.11 +28.62% Total Operating Expense 59.32 234.06 -74.66% 55.79 +6.33% Operating Income -51.71 -45.92 -12.61% -38.02 -36.01% Net Income Before Taxes -13.99 3.08 -554.22% -29.76 +52.99% Net Income -14.02 12.72 -210.22% -18.95 +26.02% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.9 0.82 -209.76% -1.22 +26.23%