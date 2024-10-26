Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 26.02% YOY

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q2 Results Live : Mahindra Lifespace Developers declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant decline in topline revenue, which decreased by 57.18% year-over-year. Despite the revenue drop, the company reported a 26.02% reduction in losses compared to the previous year.
In stark contrast to the previous quarter, revenue plummeted by 95.96%, while losses surged by 210.22%. The company's financial struggles are evident as selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.37% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 41.4% year-over-year.
Operating income also took a hit, down by 12.61% sequentially and 36.01% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.9 for Q2, reflecting an increase of 26.23% compared to the same period last year.
Over the past week, Mahindra Lifespace Developers has delivered a -1.84% return, with a more significant decline of -23.76% over the last six months, and -6.86% year-to-date. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹7848.35 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹678.8 and a low of ₹475.
As of 26 Oct, 2024, out of six analysts covering Mahindra Lifespace Developers, one has given a Hold rating, three have issued Buy ratings, and two have assigned Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation stands at Buy, indicating a cautious optimism among analysts regarding the company's future performance.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.61
|188.14
|-95.96%
|17.77
|-57.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|29.44
|27.94
|+5.37%
|20.82
|+41.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4
|4.34
|-7.83%
|3.11
|+28.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|59.32
|234.06
|-74.66%
|55.79
|+6.33%
|Operating Income
|-51.71
|-45.92
|-12.61%
|-38.02
|-36.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-13.99
|3.08
|-554.22%
|-29.76
|+52.99%
|Net Income
|-14.02
|12.72
|-210.22%
|-18.95
|+26.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.9
|0.82
|-209.76%
|-1.22
|+26.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-14.02Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹7.61Cr
