Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 26.02% YOY

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 26.02% YOY

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 57.18% YoY & loss decreased by 26.02% YoY.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q2 Results Live

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q2 Results Live : Mahindra Lifespace Developers declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant decline in topline revenue, which decreased by 57.18% year-over-year. Despite the revenue drop, the company reported a 26.02% reduction in losses compared to the previous year.

In stark contrast to the previous quarter, revenue plummeted by 95.96%, while losses surged by 210.22%. The company's financial struggles are evident as selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.37% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 41.4% year-over-year.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 12.61% sequentially and 36.01% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -0.9 for Q2, reflecting an increase of 26.23% compared to the same period last year.

Over the past week, Mahindra Lifespace Developers has delivered a -1.84% return, with a more significant decline of -23.76% over the last six months, and -6.86% year-to-date. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 7848.35 Cr, with a 52-week high of 678.8 and a low of 475.

As of 26 Oct, 2024, out of six analysts covering Mahindra Lifespace Developers, one has given a Hold rating, three have issued Buy ratings, and two have assigned Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation stands at Buy, indicating a cautious optimism among analysts regarding the company's future performance.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.61188.14-95.96%17.77-57.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total29.4427.94+5.37%20.82+41.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization44.34-7.83%3.11+28.62%
Total Operating Expense59.32234.06-74.66%55.79+6.33%
Operating Income-51.71-45.92-12.61%-38.02-36.01%
Net Income Before Taxes-13.993.08-554.22%-29.76+52.99%
Net Income-14.0212.72-210.22%-18.95+26.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.90.82-209.76%-1.22+26.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-14.02Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹7.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

