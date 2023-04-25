Mahindra Lifespace Q4 earnings: Net income up 74% YoY at 270 Cr, dividend of 2.30 declared

“The Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for payment of dividend from Thursday, 20th July, 2023 to Wednesday, 26th July, 2023 (both days inclusive). The Dividend on Ordinary (Equity) Shares for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, as recommended by the Board of Directors and as may be declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid/dispatched after 26th July, 2023 to those Shareholders or their mandates: a) whose names appear as Beneficial Owners as at the end of the business hours on Wednesday 19th July, 2023, in the list of Beneficial Owners to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited in respect of the shares held in electronic form; and b) whose names appear as Members in the Register of Members of the Company as at the end of the business hours on Wednesday, 19th July, 2023, after giving effect to valid request(s) received for transmission/transposition of shares and lodged with the Company/ its Registrar & Share Transfer Agents on or before Wednesday, 19th July, 2023," said Mahindra Lifespace Developers in a stock exchange filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}