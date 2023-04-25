Mahindra Lifespace Q4 earnings: Net income up 74% YoY at 270 Cr, dividend of 2.30 declared

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group has declared its Q4FY23 earnings.
The company said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors have “Recommended dividend of Rs.2.30/- (i.e. 23% on the face value) per share on the equity shares of Rs.10 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023."
“The Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for payment of dividend from Thursday, 20th July, 2023 to Wednesday, 26th July, 2023 (both days inclusive). The Dividend on Ordinary (Equity) Shares for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, as recommended by the Board of Directors and as may be declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid/dispatched after 26th July, 2023 to those Shareholders or their mandates: a) whose names appear as Beneficial Owners as at the end of the business hours on Wednesday 19th July, 2023, in the list of Beneficial Owners to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited in respect of the shares held in electronic form; and b) whose names appear as Members in the Register of Members of the Company as at the end of the business hours on Wednesday, 19th July, 2023, after giving effect to valid request(s) received for transmission/transposition of shares and lodged with the Company/ its Registrar & Share Transfer Agents on or before Wednesday, 19th July, 2023," said Mahindra Lifespace Developers in a stock exchange filing.
The company said its net income reached ₹270.3 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 74.38% YoY from ₹155 Cr recorded during Q4FY22. The net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers falls to ₹0.50 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023 as against ₹137.7 Cr during Q4FY22.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., said, “Our business clocked record residential pre-sales of ₹1812 crore and industrial land leasing of ₹456 crore. We are witnessing strong housing demand in the segments and cities we serve and foresee this will sustain for the next few years. Our industrial leasing has accelerated with strong tailwinds in overall manufacturing investment and growth sentiment in the country. Over the past thirteen months, we have also added ₹4,050 crore of Gross Development Value to our residential land portfolio, including our first forays into society redevelopment, and continue to pursue several attractive acquisition opportunities that set the Company up well for growth."
The shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers closed today on the NSE at ₹370.10 apiece level.
