Mahindra Logistics Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 9.01% YOY

Mahindra Logistics Q1 Results Live : Mahindra Logistics announced their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024, showing a 9.8% increase in revenue and a 9.01% increase in losses year-over-year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.12% decline in revenue and a significant 27.47% decrease in losses.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw an 8.71% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 2.81% increase year-over-year.

Operating income rose by an impressive 112.38% sequentially but decreased by 6.98% year-over-year.

The EPS for Q1 was reported at ₹-1.29, reflecting an 8.4% decrease from the previous year.

Mahindra Logistics delivered -0.84% return in the last week, 20.84% return in the last 6 months, and 35.75% YTD return.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹3793.45 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹554.7 & ₹348.05 respectively.

Analysts covering Mahindra Logistics have mixed ratings as of 23 Jul, 2024, with 3 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts a Hold rating, and 4 analysts a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Mahindra Logistics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1420.02 1450.76 -2.12% 1293.22 +9.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 101.95 93.78 +8.71% 99.16 +2.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 54.96 51.28 +7.18% 54.46 +0.92% Total Operating Expense 1408.7 1445.43 -2.54% 1281.05 +9.96% Operating Income 11.32 5.33 +112.38% 12.17 -6.98% Net Income Before Taxes -2.5 -9.22 +72.89% 0.57 -538.6% Net Income -9.32 -12.85 +27.47% -8.55 -9.01% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.29 -1.78 +27.53% -1.19 -8.4%