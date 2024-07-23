Mahindra Logistics Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 9.01% YOY

Mahindra Logistics Q1 Results Live : Mahindra Logistics announced their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024, showing a 9.8% increase in revenue and a 9.01% increase in losses year-over-year.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.12% decline in revenue and a significant 27.47% decrease in losses.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw an 8.71% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 2.81% increase year-over-year.
Operating income rose by an impressive 112.38% sequentially but decreased by 6.98% year-over-year.
The EPS for Q1 was reported at ₹-1.29, reflecting an 8.4% decrease from the previous year.
Mahindra Logistics delivered -0.84% return in the last week, 20.84% return in the last 6 months, and 35.75% YTD return.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹3793.45 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹554.7 & ₹348.05 respectively.
Analysts covering Mahindra Logistics have mixed ratings as of 23 Jul, 2024, with 3 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts a Hold rating, and 4 analysts a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.
Mahindra Logistics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1420.02
|1450.76
|-2.12%
|1293.22
|+9.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|101.95
|93.78
|+8.71%
|99.16
|+2.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|54.96
|51.28
|+7.18%
|54.46
|+0.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|1408.7
|1445.43
|-2.54%
|1281.05
|+9.96%
|Operating Income
|11.32
|5.33
|+112.38%
|12.17
|-6.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.5
|-9.22
|+72.89%
|0.57
|-538.6%
|Net Income
|-9.32
|-12.85
|+27.47%
|-8.55
|-9.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.29
|-1.78
|+27.53%
|-1.19
|-8.4%
