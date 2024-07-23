Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahindra Logistics Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 9.01% YOY

Mahindra Logistics Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 9.01% YOY

Livemint

Mahindra Logistics Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.8% YoY & loss increased by 9.01% YoY

Mahindra Logistics Q1 Results Live

Mahindra Logistics Q1 Results Live : Mahindra Logistics announced their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024, showing a 9.8% increase in revenue and a 9.01% increase in losses year-over-year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.12% decline in revenue and a significant 27.47% decrease in losses.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw an 8.71% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 2.81% increase year-over-year.

Operating income rose by an impressive 112.38% sequentially but decreased by 6.98% year-over-year.

The EPS for Q1 was reported at -1.29, reflecting an 8.4% decrease from the previous year.

Mahindra Logistics delivered -0.84% return in the last week, 20.84% return in the last 6 months, and 35.75% YTD return.

The company currently holds a market cap of 3793.45 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 554.7 & 348.05 respectively.

Analysts covering Mahindra Logistics have mixed ratings as of 23 Jul, 2024, with 3 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts a Hold rating, and 4 analysts a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Mahindra Logistics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1420.021450.76-2.12%1293.22+9.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total101.9593.78+8.71%99.16+2.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization54.9651.28+7.18%54.46+0.92%
Total Operating Expense1408.71445.43-2.54%1281.05+9.96%
Operating Income11.325.33+112.38%12.17-6.98%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.5-9.22+72.89%0.57-538.6%
Net Income-9.32-12.85+27.47%-8.55-9.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.29-1.78+27.53%-1.19-8.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-9.32Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1420.02Cr

