Mahindra Logistics on 23 October announced their quarterly results for September of FY 2023-24 and said that the firm attained a loss of ₹15.5 crore against the profit of ₹11.9 crore achieved in the same period in FY 2022-23.

Though the revenue was up 2.9 percent at ₹1,364.8 crore in Q2FY24 in comparison to ₹1,326.3 crore in the same period in FY 2022-23, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.

Apart from this, the firm also said that the EBITDA was down 20.7 percent at ₹53.6 crore in Q2FY24, in comparison to ₹67.6 crore in the same period of the previous year. While the EBITDA margin for the Q2FY24 stood at 3.9 percent against 5.1 in Q2FY23.

Commenting on the performance, Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD and CEO of Mahindra Logistics Ltd. said, “The overall logistics industry is well poised driven by long term focus on infrastructure, manufacturing, consumption growth and positive regulatory trajectory. Overall new order intake remained robust across our business segments and we continued to consolidate our business operations in Q2, 2024. Our organic growth in 3PL remained positive driven by our end market diversification programs, despite headwinds in the Ecommerce segment."

"Margin improvements remained on track driven by operating cost reduction and product mix improvements in 3PL, Last Mile Delivery and Mobility businesses. We have implemented appropriate actions to strengthen the network, customer service and volume enhancements in MLL Express and cross border logistics businesses. With the upcoming festive season we hope to see a positive demand uptick and we remain focused on accelerating margins driven by synergies in the network business and other cost reduction programs," he added.

Among other things, on account of her transfer within the Mahindra Group, Ruchie Khanna's resignation as company secretary and compliance officer of the firm with effect from close of 30 November, 2023, as approved by the board of directors.

As part of succession planning and to facilitate smooth transition, approved appointment of Jignesh Parikh as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from 1st December, 2023.

Jignesh Parikh is a graduate in commerce and holds a law degree from Government Law College, Mumbai University. He is an Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India with over 17 years of expertise in Secretarial and allied corporate laws. He joined Mahindra & Mahindra Limited in June 2015 and leads the Centre of Excellence initiatives and oversees Secretarial Compliances for M&M Group's Auto and Susten Sector.

“He will also be a key managerial personnel of the company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013," the firm further said.

