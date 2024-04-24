Mahindra Logistics Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 1352.44% YOY

Mahindra Logistics Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.01% YoY & loss increased by 1352.44% YoY

Mahindra Logistics Q4 Results Live : Mahindra Logistics declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 14.01% & the loss increased by 1352.44% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.83% and the loss decreased by 31.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13% q-o-q & decreased by 4.43% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 16.12% q-o-q & decreased by 37.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.78 for Q4 which decreased by 1454.18% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Logistics has delivered -4.57% return in the last 1 week, 20.14% return in the last 6 months, and 14.28% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Mahindra Logistics has a market cap of ₹3193.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹493 & ₹348.05 respectively.

As of 24 Apr, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 4 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Apr, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra Logistics Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1450.76 1397.23 +3.83% 1272.51 +14.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 93.78 107.79 -13% 98.13 -4.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 51.28 51.46 -0.35% 55.25 -7.19% Total Operating Expense 1445.43 1392.64 +3.79% 1264.04 +14.35% Operating Income 5.33 4.59 +16.12% 8.47 -37.07% Net Income Before Taxes -9.22 -9.57 +3.66% -4.63 -99.14% Net Income -11.91 -17.41 +31.59% -0.82 -1352.44% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.78 -2.77 +35.63% -0.11 -1454.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-11.91Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1450.76Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!