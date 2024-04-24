Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahindra Logistics Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 1352.44% YOY

Livemint

Mahindra Logistics Q4 Results Live

Mahindra Logistics Q4 Results Live : Mahindra Logistics declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 14.01% & the loss increased by 1352.44% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.83% and the loss decreased by 31.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13% q-o-q & decreased by 4.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 16.12% q-o-q & decreased by 37.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.78 for Q4 which decreased by 1454.18% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Logistics has delivered -4.57% return in the last 1 week, 20.14% return in the last 6 months, and 14.28% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra Logistics has a market cap of 3193.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of 493 & 348.05 respectively.

As of 24 Apr, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 4 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Apr, 2024, was to Hold.

Mahindra Logistics Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1450.761397.23+3.83%1272.51+14.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total93.78107.79-13%98.13-4.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization51.2851.46-0.35%55.25-7.19%
Total Operating Expense1445.431392.64+3.79%1264.04+14.35%
Operating Income5.334.59+16.12%8.47-37.07%
Net Income Before Taxes-9.22-9.57+3.66%-4.63-99.14%
Net Income-11.91-17.41+31.59%-0.82-1352.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.78-2.77+35.63%-0.11-1454.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-11.91Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1450.76Cr

