Mahindra Logistics Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 1352.44% YOY

Mahindra Logistics Q4 Results Live : Mahindra Logistics declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 14.01% & the loss increased by 1352.44% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.83% and the loss decreased by 31.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13% q-o-q & decreased by 4.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 16.12% q-o-q & decreased by 37.07% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.78 for Q4 which decreased by 1454.18% Y-o-Y.
Mahindra Logistics has delivered -4.57% return in the last 1 week, 20.14% return in the last 6 months, and 14.28% YTD return.
Currently, Mahindra Logistics has a market cap of ₹3193.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹493 & ₹348.05 respectively.
As of 24 Apr, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 4 analysts have given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 Apr, 2024, was to Hold.
Mahindra Logistics Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1450.76
|1397.23
|+3.83%
|1272.51
|+14.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|93.78
|107.79
|-13%
|98.13
|-4.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|51.28
|51.46
|-0.35%
|55.25
|-7.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|1445.43
|1392.64
|+3.79%
|1264.04
|+14.35%
|Operating Income
|5.33
|4.59
|+16.12%
|8.47
|-37.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-9.22
|-9.57
|+3.66%
|-4.63
|-99.14%
|Net Income
|-11.91
|-17.41
|+31.59%
|-0.82
|-1352.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.78
|-2.77
|+35.63%
|-0.11
|-1454.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-11.91Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1450.76Cr
