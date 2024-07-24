Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.74% YOY

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q1 Results Live : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.44% & the profit increased by 38.74% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.82% and the profit decreased by 25.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.63% q-o-q & increased by 5.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.15% q-o-q & increased by 45.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.39 for Q1 which increased by 13.7% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial has delivered -2.38% return in the last 1 week, 9.35% return in the last 6 months, and 6.92% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial has a market cap of ₹36520.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹325.35 & ₹237.35 respectively.

As of 24 Jul, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4315.52 4280.32 +0.82% 3583.2 +20.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 591.62 560.08 +5.63% 558.46 +5.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 75.82 72.18 +5.04% 66.36 +14.26% Total Operating Expense 3712.53 3452.65 +7.53% 3167.88 +17.19% Operating Income 602.99 827.67 -27.15% 415.32 +45.19% Net Income Before Taxes 661.47 895.73 -26.15% 482.8 +37.01% Net Income 497.66 670.35 -25.76% 358.69 +38.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.39 7.66 -3.55% 6.5 +13.7%