Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.74% YOY

Published24 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q1 Results Live : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.44% & the profit increased by 38.74% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.82% and the profit decreased by 25.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.63% q-o-q & increased by 5.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.15% q-o-q & increased by 45.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.39 for Q1 which increased by 13.7% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial has delivered -2.38% return in the last 1 week, 9.35% return in the last 6 months, and 6.92% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial has a market cap of 36520.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 325.35 & 237.35 respectively.

As of 24 Jul, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4315.524280.32+0.82%3583.2+20.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total591.62560.08+5.63%558.46+5.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization75.8272.18+5.04%66.36+14.26%
Total Operating Expense3712.533452.65+7.53%3167.88+17.19%
Operating Income602.99827.67-27.15%415.32+45.19%
Net Income Before Taxes661.47895.73-26.15%482.8+37.01%
Net Income497.66670.35-25.76%358.69+38.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.397.66-3.55%6.5+13.7%
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>497.66Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4315.52Cr
