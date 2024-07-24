Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 38.74% YOY

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q1 Results Live : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.44% & the profit increased by 38.74% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.82% and the profit decreased by 25.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.63% q-o-q & increased by 5.94% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 27.15% q-o-q & increased by 45.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.39 for Q1 which increased by 13.7% Y-o-Y.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial has delivered -2.38% return in the last 1 week, 9.35% return in the last 6 months, and 6.92% YTD return.
Currently, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial has a market cap of ₹36520.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹325.35 & ₹237.35 respectively.
As of 24 Jul, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4315.52
|4280.32
|+0.82%
|3583.2
|+20.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|591.62
|560.08
|+5.63%
|558.46
|+5.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|75.82
|72.18
|+5.04%
|66.36
|+14.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|3712.53
|3452.65
|+7.53%
|3167.88
|+17.19%
|Operating Income
|602.99
|827.67
|-27.15%
|415.32
|+45.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|661.47
|895.73
|-26.15%
|482.8
|+37.01%
|Net Income
|497.66
|670.35
|-25.76%
|358.69
|+38.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.39
|7.66
|-3.55%
|6.5
|+13.7%
