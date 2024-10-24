Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.54% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q2 Results Live : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant increase in profitability. The topline grew by 16.48% year-over-year, while profit surged by 38.54% compared to the same quarter last year.
Despite the year-on-year growth, the company experienced a dip in its quarterly performance when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue rose by just 3.47% and profit saw a notable decline of 21.75%.
In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 5.65% quarter-over-quarter and 3.1% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management.
The operating income reflected a contrasting trend, down by 18% from the previous quarter yet up by an impressive 45.91% compared to the same quarter last year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹7.58, marking a 22.59% increase year-over-year.
However, the company's stock performance has been mixed. Over the last week, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial has delivered a return of -7.74%, while it has seen a 3.72% return over the last six months. Year-to-date, the return stands at -3.31%.
Currently, the market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial is ₹33,032.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹343 and a low of ₹237.35.
As of 24 Oct, 2024, the consensus among analysts is to 'Hold' the stock, with 1 analyst recommending a Strong Sell, 6 suggesting Sell, 12 advising Hold, 9 recommending Buy, and 5 giving a Strong Buy rating.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4465.15
|4315.52
|+3.47%
|3833.25
|+16.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|558.19
|591.62
|-5.65%
|576.07
|-3.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|78.67
|75.82
|+3.76%
|67.08
|+17.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|3970.67
|3712.53
|+6.95%
|3494.35
|+13.63%
|Operating Income
|494.48
|602.99
|-18%
|338.9
|+45.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|522.96
|661.47
|-20.94%
|383.27
|+36.45%
|Net Income
|389.42
|497.66
|-21.75%
|281.09
|+38.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.58
|7.39
|+2.61%
|6.18
|+22.59%
