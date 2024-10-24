Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.54% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.54% YoY

Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.48% YoY & profit increased by 38.54% YoY.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q2 Results Live

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q2 Results Live : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant increase in profitability. The topline grew by 16.48% year-over-year, while profit surged by 38.54% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the year-on-year growth, the company experienced a dip in its quarterly performance when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue rose by just 3.47% and profit saw a notable decline of 21.75%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 5.65% quarter-over-quarter and 3.1% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management.

The operating income reflected a contrasting trend, down by 18% from the previous quarter yet up by an impressive 45.91% compared to the same quarter last year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 7.58, marking a 22.59% increase year-over-year.

However, the company's stock performance has been mixed. Over the last week, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial has delivered a return of -7.74%, while it has seen a 3.72% return over the last six months. Year-to-date, the return stands at -3.31%.

Currently, the market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial is 33,032.24 crore, with a 52-week high of 343 and a low of 237.35.

As of 24 Oct, 2024, the consensus among analysts is to 'Hold' the stock, with 1 analyst recommending a Strong Sell, 6 suggesting Sell, 12 advising Hold, 9 recommending Buy, and 5 giving a Strong Buy rating.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4465.154315.52+3.47%3833.25+16.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total558.19591.62-5.65%576.07-3.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization78.6775.82+3.76%67.08+17.28%
Total Operating Expense3970.673712.53+6.95%3494.35+13.63%
Operating Income494.48602.99-18%338.9+45.91%
Net Income Before Taxes522.96661.47-20.94%383.27+36.45%
Net Income389.42497.66-21.75%281.09+38.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.587.39+2.61%6.18+22.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹389.42Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹4465.15Cr

