Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.54% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q2 Results Live : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant increase in profitability. The topline grew by 16.48% year-over-year, while profit surged by 38.54% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the year-on-year growth, the company experienced a dip in its quarterly performance when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue rose by just 3.47% and profit saw a notable decline of 21.75%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 5.65% quarter-over-quarter and 3.1% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income reflected a contrasting trend, down by 18% from the previous quarter yet up by an impressive 45.91% compared to the same quarter last year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹7.58, marking a 22.59% increase year-over-year.

However, the company's stock performance has been mixed. Over the last week, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial has delivered a return of -7.74%, while it has seen a 3.72% return over the last six months. Year-to-date, the return stands at -3.31%.

Currently, the market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial is ₹33,032.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹343 and a low of ₹237.35. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 24 Oct, 2024, the consensus among analysts is to 'Hold' the stock, with 1 analyst recommending a Strong Sell, 6 suggesting Sell, 12 advising Hold, 9 recommending Buy, and 5 giving a Strong Buy rating.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4465.15 4315.52 +3.47% 3833.25 +16.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 558.19 591.62 -5.65% 576.07 -3.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 78.67 75.82 +3.76% 67.08 +17.28% Total Operating Expense 3970.67 3712.53 +6.95% 3494.35 +13.63% Operating Income 494.48 602.99 -18% 338.9 +45.91% Net Income Before Taxes 522.96 661.47 -20.94% 383.27 +36.45% Net Income 389.42 497.66 -21.75% 281.09 +38.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.58 7.39 +2.61% 6.18 +22.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹389.42Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹4465.15Cr

