Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 47.39% YOY, Profit at ₹917.57 Crore and Revenue at ₹4796.8 Crore

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q3 Results 2025:Mahindra & Mahindra Financial declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 16.99% and the profit surged by 47.39% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹917.57 crore, with revenue reaching ₹4796.8 crore.

Comparing with the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.43%, while profit witnessed a remarkable increase of 135.62%. This significant growth reflects the company's strong operational performance in the current economic environment.

Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.95% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 5.32% year-on-year, indicating the company's strategic investments in operations and marketing.

The operating income also showed impressive growth, up by 145.6% quarter-on-quarter and by 56.36% year-on-year, demonstrating the company's effective cost management and revenue generation strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹8, marking an increase of 11.73% year-on-year. This positive trend in EPS reflects the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 33 analysts covering Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have issued Sell ratings, 12 analysts have provided Hold ratings, 9 analysts have recommended Buy ratings, and 5 analysts have given Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, was to Hold, indicating a cautious yet optimistic outlook among analysts regarding the company's future performance.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4796.8 4465.15 +7.43% 4100.08 +16.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 596.99 558.19 +6.95% 566.83 +5.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 82.2 78.67 +4.49% 69.23 +18.73% Total Operating Expense 3582.35 3970.67 -9.78% 3323.37 +7.79% Operating Income 1214.45 494.48 +145.6% 776.71 +56.36% Net Income Before Taxes 1233.01 522.96 +135.78% 826.38 +49.21% Net Income 917.57 389.42 +135.62% 622.56 +47.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 8 7.58 +5.54% 7.16 +11.73%

