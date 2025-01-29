Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 47.39% YOY, Profit at ₹917.57 Crore and Revenue at ₹4796.8 Crore

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q3 Results 2025:Mahindra & Mahindra Financial declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 16.99% and the profit surged by 47.39% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹917.57 crore, with revenue reaching ₹4796.8 crore.
Comparing with the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.43%, while profit witnessed a remarkable increase of 135.62%. This significant growth reflects the company's strong operational performance in the current economic environment.
Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.95% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 5.32% year-on-year, indicating the company's strategic investments in operations and marketing.
The operating income also showed impressive growth, up by 145.6% quarter-on-quarter and by 56.36% year-on-year, demonstrating the company's effective cost management and revenue generation strategies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹8, marking an increase of 11.73% year-on-year. This positive trend in EPS reflects the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 33 analysts covering Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have issued Sell ratings, 12 analysts have provided Hold ratings, 9 analysts have recommended Buy ratings, and 5 analysts have given Strong Buy ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, was to Hold, indicating a cautious yet optimistic outlook among analysts regarding the company's future performance.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4796.8
|4465.15
|+7.43%
|4100.08
|+16.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|596.99
|558.19
|+6.95%
|566.83
|+5.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|82.2
|78.67
|+4.49%
|69.23
|+18.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|3582.35
|3970.67
|-9.78%
|3323.37
|+7.79%
|Operating Income
|1214.45
|494.48
|+145.6%
|776.71
|+56.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1233.01
|522.96
|+135.78%
|826.38
|+49.21%
|Net Income
|917.57
|389.42
|+135.62%
|622.56
|+47.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8
|7.58
|+5.54%
|7.16
|+11.73%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹917.57Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹4796.8Cr