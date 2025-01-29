Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 47.39% YOY, Profit at ₹917.57 Crore and Revenue at ₹4796.8 Crore

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q3 Results 2025: Revenue increased by 16.99% YoY & profit increased by 47.39% YoY, profit at 917.57 crore and revenue at 4796.8 crore.

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q3 Results 2025:Mahindra & Mahindra Financial declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 16.99% and the profit surged by 47.39% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter stood at 917.57 crore, with revenue reaching 4796.8 crore.

Comparing with the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.43%, while profit witnessed a remarkable increase of 135.62%. This significant growth reflects the company's strong operational performance in the current economic environment.

Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.95% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 5.32% year-on-year, indicating the company's strategic investments in operations and marketing.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q3 Results

The operating income also showed impressive growth, up by 145.6% quarter-on-quarter and by 56.36% year-on-year, demonstrating the company's effective cost management and revenue generation strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 8, marking an increase of 11.73% year-on-year. This positive trend in EPS reflects the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 33 analysts covering Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have issued Sell ratings, 12 analysts have provided Hold ratings, 9 analysts have recommended Buy ratings, and 5 analysts have given Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, was to Hold, indicating a cautious yet optimistic outlook among analysts regarding the company's future performance.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4796.84465.15+7.43%4100.08+16.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total596.99558.19+6.95%566.83+5.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization82.278.67+4.49%69.23+18.73%
Total Operating Expense3582.353970.67-9.78%3323.37+7.79%
Operating Income1214.45494.48+145.6%776.71+56.36%
Net Income Before Taxes1233.01522.96+135.78%826.38+49.21%
Net Income917.57389.42+135.62%622.56+47.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS87.58+5.54%7.16+11.73%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
