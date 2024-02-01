Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.88% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 23.36% & the profit decreased by 5.88% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.96% and the profit increased by 121.48%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.6% q-o-q & increased by 6.1% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 129.19% q-o-q & decreased by 8.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.16 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 10.83% Y-o-Y.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has delivered -0.73% return in the last 1 week, -5.51% return in the last 6 months, and 1.03% YTD return.
Currently, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has a market cap of ₹34504.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹346.55 & ₹215.65 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4100.08
|3833.25
|+6.96%
|3323.77
|+23.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|566.83
|576.07
|-1.6%
|534.26
|+6.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69.23
|67.08
|+3.21%
|63.04
|+9.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|3323.37
|3494.35
|-4.89%
|2476.63
|+34.19%
|Operating Income
|776.71
|338.9
|+129.19%
|847.14
|-8.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|826.38
|383.27
|+115.61%
|883.54
|-6.47%
|Net Income
|622.56
|281.09
|+121.48%
|661.43
|-5.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.16
|6.18
|+15.76%
|6.46
|+10.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹622.56Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4100.08Cr
