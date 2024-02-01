Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.88% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.88% YoY

Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 23.36% YoY & Profit Decreased by 5.88% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 23.36% & the profit decreased by 5.88% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.96% and the profit increased by 121.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.6% q-o-q & increased by 6.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 129.19% q-o-q & decreased by 8.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.16 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 10.83% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has delivered -0.73% return in the last 1 week, -5.51% return in the last 6 months, and 1.03% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has a market cap of 34504.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of 346.55 & 215.65 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4100.083833.25+6.96%3323.77+23.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total566.83576.07-1.6%534.26+6.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.2367.08+3.21%63.04+9.82%
Total Operating Expense3323.373494.35-4.89%2476.63+34.19%
Operating Income776.71338.9+129.19%847.14-8.31%
Net Income Before Taxes826.38383.27+115.61%883.54-6.47%
Net Income622.56281.09+121.48%661.43-5.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.166.18+15.76%6.46+10.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹622.56Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4100.08Cr

