Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.88% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 23.36% & the profit decreased by 5.88% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.96% and the profit increased by 121.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.6% q-o-q & increased by 6.1% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 129.19% q-o-q & decreased by 8.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.16 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 10.83% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has delivered -0.73% return in the last 1 week, -5.51% return in the last 6 months, and 1.03% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has a market cap of ₹34504.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹346.55 & ₹215.65 respectively. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4100.08 3833.25 +6.96% 3323.77 +23.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 566.83 576.07 -1.6% 534.26 +6.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 69.23 67.08 +3.21% 63.04 +9.82% Total Operating Expense 3323.37 3494.35 -4.89% 2476.63 +34.19% Operating Income 776.71 338.9 +129.19% 847.14 -8.31% Net Income Before Taxes 826.38 383.27 +115.61% 883.54 -6.47% Net Income 622.56 281.09 +121.48% 661.43 -5.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.16 6.18 +15.76% 6.46 +10.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹622.56Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4100.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!