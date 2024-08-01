Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 6.44% YOY

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Results Live : Mahindra & Mahindra declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.79% & the profit decreased by 6.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.63% and the profit increased by 19.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.49% q-o-q & increased by 3.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.57% q-o-q & increased by 29.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹27.9 for Q1 which decreased by 11.14% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra & Mahindra has delivered 3.65% return in the last 1 week, 76.06% return in last 6 months and 68.14% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra & Mahindra has a market cap of ₹348420.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3013.5 & ₹1415.75 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 21 analysts have given Buy rating & 12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 37010.06 35373.34 +4.63% 33406.44 +10.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2678.58 2639.17 +1.49% 2583.05 +3.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 1247.77 1335.05 -6.54% 1127.5 +10.67% Total Operating Expense 31014.71 30094.3 +3.06% 28773.24 +7.79% Operating Income 5995.35 5279.04 +13.57% 4633.2 +29.4% Net Income Before Taxes 4620.87 4030 +14.66% 4467.89 +3.42% Net Income 3282.63 2754.08 +19.19% 3508.41 -6.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.9 24.81 +12.42% 31.39 -11.14%