Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 6.44% YOY

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 6.44% YOY

Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.79% YoY & profit decreased by 6.44% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Results Live

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Results Live : Mahindra & Mahindra declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.79% & the profit decreased by 6.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.63% and the profit increased by 19.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.49% q-o-q & increased by 3.7% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 13.57% q-o-q & increased by 29.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 27.9 for Q1 which decreased by 11.14% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra & Mahindra has delivered 3.65% return in the last 1 week, 76.06% return in last 6 months and 68.14% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra & Mahindra has a market cap of 348420.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3013.5 & 1415.75 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 21 analysts have given Buy rating & 12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37010.0635373.34+4.63%33406.44+10.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2678.582639.17+1.49%2583.05+3.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization1247.771335.05-6.54%1127.5+10.67%
Total Operating Expense31014.7130094.3+3.06%28773.24+7.79%
Operating Income5995.355279.04+13.57%4633.2+29.4%
Net Income Before Taxes4620.874030+14.66%4467.89+3.42%
Net Income3282.632754.08+19.19%3508.41-6.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.924.81+12.42%31.39-11.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3282.63Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹37010.06Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.