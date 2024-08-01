Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 6.44% YOY

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Results Live : Mahindra & Mahindra declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.79% & the profit decreased by 6.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.63% and the profit increased by 19.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.49% q-o-q & increased by 3.7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.57% q-o-q & increased by 29.4% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹27.9 for Q1 which decreased by 11.14% Y-o-Y.
Mahindra & Mahindra has delivered 3.65% return in the last 1 week, 76.06% return in last 6 months and 68.14% YTD return.
Currently, Mahindra & Mahindra has a market cap of ₹348420.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3013.5 & ₹1415.75 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 21 analysts have given Buy rating & 12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|37010.06
|35373.34
|+4.63%
|33406.44
|+10.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2678.58
|2639.17
|+1.49%
|2583.05
|+3.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1247.77
|1335.05
|-6.54%
|1127.5
|+10.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|31014.71
|30094.3
|+3.06%
|28773.24
|+7.79%
|Operating Income
|5995.35
|5279.04
|+13.57%
|4633.2
|+29.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4620.87
|4030
|+14.66%
|4467.89
|+3.42%
|Net Income
|3282.63
|2754.08
|+19.19%
|3508.41
|-6.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.9
|24.81
|+12.42%
|31.39
|-11.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3282.63Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹37010.06Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar