Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 15.33% YOY
Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 14.77% YoY & profit decreased by 15.33% YoY
Mahindra & Mahindra declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 14.77% & the profit decreased by 15.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.62% and the profit decreased by 33.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.14% q-o-q & increased by 14.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.24% q-o-q & decreased by 5.25% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.99 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 5.16% Y-o-Y.
Mahindra & Mahindra has delivered 5.6% return in the last 1 week, 24.04% return in last 6 months and 24.24% YTD return.
Currently the Mahindra & Mahindra has a market cap of ₹185836.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1670 & ₹1123.4 respectively.
As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 17 analysts have given Buy rating &17 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|34281.2
|33406.44
|+2.62%
|29870.38
|+14.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2715.83
|2583.05
|+5.14%
|2381.89
|+14.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1138.64
|1127.5
|+0.99%
|1091.77
|+4.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|29844.58
|28773.24
|+3.72%
|25187.76
|+18.49%
|Operating Income
|4436.62
|4633.2
|-4.24%
|4682.62
|-5.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3567.7
|4467.89
|-20.15%
|3943.05
|-9.52%
|Net Income
|2347.75
|3508.41
|-33.08%
|2772.73
|-15.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.99
|31.39
|-33.14%
|19.96
|+5.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2347.75Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹34281.2Cr
