Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 15.33% YOY

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 14.77% YoY & profit decreased by 15.33% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 FY24 Results

Mahindra & Mahindra declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 14.77% & the profit decreased by 15.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.62% and the profit decreased by 33.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.14% q-o-q & increased by 14.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.24% q-o-q & decreased by 5.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.99 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 5.16% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra & Mahindra has delivered 5.6% return in the last 1 week, 24.04% return in last 6 months and 24.24% YTD return.

Currently the Mahindra & Mahindra has a market cap of 185836.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1670 & 1123.4 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 17 analysts have given Buy rating &17 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue34281.233406.44+2.62%29870.38+14.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2715.832583.05+5.14%2381.89+14.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization1138.641127.5+0.99%1091.77+4.29%
Total Operating Expense29844.5828773.24+3.72%25187.76+18.49%
Operating Income4436.624633.2-4.24%4682.62-5.25%
Net Income Before Taxes3567.74467.89-20.15%3943.05-9.52%
Net Income2347.753508.41-33.08%2772.73-15.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.9931.39-33.14%19.96+5.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2347.75Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹34281.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:15 AM IST
