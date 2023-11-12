Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 15.33% YOY

Mahindra & Mahindra declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 14.77% & the profit decreased by 15.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.62% and the profit decreased by 33.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.14% q-o-q & increased by 14.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.24% q-o-q & decreased by 5.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹20.99 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 5.16% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra & Mahindra has delivered 5.6% return in the last 1 week, 24.04% return in last 6 months and 24.24% YTD return.

Currently the Mahindra & Mahindra has a market cap of ₹185836.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1670 & ₹1123.4 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 17 analysts have given Buy rating &17 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 34281.2 33406.44 +2.62% 29870.38 +14.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2715.83 2583.05 +5.14% 2381.89 +14.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 1138.64 1127.5 +0.99% 1091.77 +4.29% Total Operating Expense 29844.58 28773.24 +3.72% 25187.76 +18.49% Operating Income 4436.62 4633.2 -4.24% 4682.62 -5.25% Net Income Before Taxes 3567.7 4467.89 -20.15% 3943.05 -9.52% Net Income 2347.75 3508.41 -33.08% 2772.73 -15.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.99 31.39 -33.14% 19.96 +5.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2347.75Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹34281.2Cr

