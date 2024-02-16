Hello User
Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 0.68% YOY

Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 0.68% YOY

Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.02% YoY & profit decreased by 0.68% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mahindra & Mahindra declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 15.02% & the profit decreased by 0.68% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.73% and the profit increased by 13.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.09% q-o-q & increased by 9.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.16% q-o-q & increased by 8.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 23.76 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 16.49% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra & Mahindra has delivered -3.72% return in the last 1 week, 5.5% return in last 6 months and -4.18% YTD return.

Currently the Mahindra & Mahindra has a market cap of 198408.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1758 & 1123.4 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 35 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &16 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue35218.3234281.2+2.73%30620.19+15.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2686.282715.83-1.09%2461.13+9.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization1122.591138.64-1.41%1110.16+1.12%
Total Operating Expense3019829844.58+1.18%25983.91+16.22%
Operating Income5020.324436.62+13.16%4636.28+8.28%
Net Income Before Taxes3912.23567.7+9.66%3731.71+4.84%
Net Income2658.42347.75+13.23%2676.56-0.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS23.7620.99+13.2%20.4+16.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2658.4Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹35218.32Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

