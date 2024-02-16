Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 0.68% YOY

Mahindra & Mahindra declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 15.02% & the profit decreased by 0.68% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.73% and the profit increased by 13.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.09% q-o-q & increased by 9.15% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 13.16% q-o-q & increased by 8.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹23.76 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 16.49% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra & Mahindra has delivered -3.72% return in the last 1 week, 5.5% return in last 6 months and -4.18% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Mahindra & Mahindra has a market cap of ₹198408.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1758 & ₹1123.4 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 35 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &16 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra & Mahindra Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 35218.32 34281.2 +2.73% 30620.19 +15.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2686.28 2715.83 -1.09% 2461.13 +9.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 1122.59 1138.64 -1.41% 1110.16 +1.12% Total Operating Expense 30198 29844.58 +1.18% 25983.91 +16.22% Operating Income 5020.32 4436.62 +13.16% 4636.28 +8.28% Net Income Before Taxes 3912.2 3567.7 +9.66% 3731.71 +4.84% Net Income 2658.4 2347.75 +13.23% 2676.56 -0.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 23.76 20.99 +13.2% 20.4 +16.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2658.4Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹35218.32Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!