Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 0.68% YOY

Mahindra & Mahindra declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 15.02% & the profit decreased by 0.68% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.73% and the profit increased by 13.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.09% q-o-q & increased by 9.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.16% q-o-q & increased by 8.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹23.76 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 16.49% Y-o-Y.
Mahindra & Mahindra has delivered -3.72% return in the last 1 week, 5.5% return in last 6 months and -4.18% YTD return.
Currently the Mahindra & Mahindra has a market cap of ₹198408.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1758 & ₹1123.4 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 35 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &16 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|35218.32
|34281.2
|+2.73%
|30620.19
|+15.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2686.28
|2715.83
|-1.09%
|2461.13
|+9.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1122.59
|1138.64
|-1.41%
|1110.16
|+1.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|30198
|29844.58
|+1.18%
|25983.91
|+16.22%
|Operating Income
|5020.32
|4436.62
|+13.16%
|4636.28
|+8.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3912.2
|3567.7
|+9.66%
|3731.71
|+4.84%
|Net Income
|2658.4
|2347.75
|+13.23%
|2676.56
|-0.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|23.76
|20.99
|+13.2%
|20.4
|+16.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2658.4Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹35218.32Cr
