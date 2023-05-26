M&M net profit rises 18% in Q4 on robust SUV, tractor sales1 min read 26 May 2023, 10:53 PM IST
Profit in the three months ended March stood at ₹2,637 crore. Revenue grew 25% to ₹32,366 crore from the year earlier quarter. The company declared a dividend of 16.25 per share of face value of ₹5, a 325% payout.
MUMBAI : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) Friday posted an 18% rise in fiscal fourth-quarter consolidated net profit buoyed by robust sales of sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and tractors.
