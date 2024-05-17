Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 4.45% YOY

Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results Live : Mahindra & Mahindra declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.29% & the profit increased by 4.45% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.44% and the profit increased by 3.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.75% q-o-q and increased by 2.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.15% q-o-q and increased by 19.84% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹24.81 for Q4, which increased by 6.06% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra & Mahindra has delivered 7.2% return in the last 1 week, 51.12% return in the last 6 months, and 37.14% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra & Mahindra has a market cap of ₹284128.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2393.9 & ₹1237.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 17 May, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 19 analysts have given Buy rating, and 15 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 35373.34 35218.32 +0.44% 32365.6 +9.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2639.17 2686.28 -1.75% 2587.06 +2.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 1335.05 1122.59 +18.93% 1194.4 +11.78% Total Operating Expense 30094.3 30198 -0.34% 27960.67 +7.63% Operating Income 5279.04 5020.32 +5.15% 4404.93 +19.84% Net Income Before Taxes 4030 3912.2 +3.01% 3491.51 +15.42% Net Income 2754.08 2658.4 +3.6% 2636.67 +4.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.81 23.76 +4.44% 23.4 +6.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2754.08Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹35373.34Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!