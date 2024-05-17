Hello User
Next Story
Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 4.45% YOY

Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 4.45% YOY

Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.29% YoY & profit increased by 4.45% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results Live

Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results Live : Mahindra & Mahindra declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.29% & the profit increased by 4.45% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.44% and the profit increased by 3.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.75% q-o-q and increased by 2.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.15% q-o-q and increased by 19.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 24.81 for Q4, which increased by 6.06% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra & Mahindra has delivered 7.2% return in the last 1 week, 51.12% return in the last 6 months, and 37.14% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra & Mahindra has a market cap of 284128.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2393.9 & 1237.45 respectively.

As of 17 May, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 19 analysts have given Buy rating, and 15 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue35373.3435218.32+0.44%32365.6+9.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2639.172686.28-1.75%2587.06+2.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization1335.051122.59+18.93%1194.4+11.78%
Total Operating Expense30094.330198-0.34%27960.67+7.63%
Operating Income5279.045020.32+5.15%4404.93+19.84%
Net Income Before Taxes40303912.2+3.01%3491.51+15.42%
Net Income2754.082658.4+3.6%2636.67+4.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.8123.76+4.44%23.4+6.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2754.08Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹35373.34Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

