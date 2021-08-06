New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra India Ltd's net profit surged to ₹934 crore in the quarter ended June on a low base of last year and due to improvement in sales of tractors and passenger vehicles.

The company, which is one of the largest vehicle manufacturers in India, reported a net profit of ₹39 crore in the year-ago period, as production and sales were impacted due to the stringent nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sustained increase in prices of commodities like steel and other metals continues to impact the company’s operating performance, even as the management expects a shortage of semiconductors to continue to severely impact production.

The Mumbai-based vehicle maker’s earnings though dropped sharply on a sequential basis due to the explosive growth in Covid-19 cases in the second wave. Mahindra had to stop production operations and its dealerships also remained shut for the better part of the quarter as states imposed strict lockdowns. Mahindra had reported a net profit of ₹1,070.6 crore in the March quarter.

On the back of a gradual recovery in rural economy and increased preference for personal mobility, Mahindra witnessed a sharp recovery in wholesale and retail sales of tractors and passenger vehicles in the July to March period of FY21. Due to high demand and supply chain constraints, the waiting period on some of the company’s offerings also went beyond four months.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 110% to ₹11,763 crore compared to just ₹5,589 crore in the year-ago period as wholesale of tractors more than doubled to 85,858 units from just 2,6619 units. The dispatches of passenger vehicles also increased by 52% to 99127 units from just 651195 units.

According to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, Mahindra was expected to report a net profit of ₹908.80 crore and revenue of ₹12,360 crore in the quarter.

The company’s operating profit or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 185% at ₹1,632 crore compared to ₹573 crore in the year ago period. In this financial year, Mahindra has already announced price hikes to cover for the increased cost of commodities and the company might consider more such actions if commodity prices continue to soar.

According to Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, Mahindra and Mahindra, the farm business continues to be robust, and all the international farm subsidiaries of the company have been profitable during the quarter. In the auto business, the new Thar and XUV 300 have 3,90,000 bookings and 10,000 bookings, respectively.

“Rising commodity prices have impacted both auto and farm businesses. On the semiconductor front the news is not so good, as large production happens in Asia and manufacturing in markets like Malaysia has been disrupted by Covid. So the news is not good; it’s very dynamic and uncertain and we can’t say that that semiconductor event in behind us," added Jejurikar.

“Whilst M&M is expected to face some volume pressure owing to competitive environment in domestic UV space and semiconductor issue over near term, we believe new products and stronger presence in rural markets would drive its overall volume and profitability. Despite near term challenges due to Covid second wave and component supply issue, we expect domestic PV industry to recover in FY22E with strong bounce back in 2HFY22E, which would support M&M’s business," said Mitul Shah, head of research, Reliance Securities.

He expects Mahindra’s tractor business to continue to do well on the back of improvement in the rural economy.





