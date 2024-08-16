Maithan Alloys Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 665.97% YoY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Maithan Alloys Q1 Results Live
Maithan Alloys Q1 Results Live : Maithan Alloys declared their Q1 results on 14 August 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial performance indicators. While the revenue decreased by 7.08% year-over-year (YoY), the profit skyrocketed by an astounding 665.97% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 13.43%, but profit surged by 221.31%.

In a more granular breakdown, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose significantly. Quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), SG&A expenses increased by 46.79%, and on a YoY basis, they jumped by 70.69%. Despite these rising costs, the company's operating income was up by an impressive 984% QoQ, although it decreased by 54.08% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at 156.82, marking an increase of 665.35% YoY. This robust growth in EPS underscores the company's profitability despite the decrease in revenue and rising expenses.

However, the company’s stock performance has been less impressive over recent periods. Maithan Alloys has delivered a 0.79% return in the last week, a -0.03% return over the last six months, and a -13.38% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Maithan Alloys has a market cap of 3002.57 crore, with a 52-week high of 1359 and a low of 955. These metrics will be crucial for investors to consider as they evaluate the company's future performance and potential for growth.

Maithan Alloys Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue375.07433.27-13.43%403.66-7.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.8212.14+46.79%10.44+70.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.155.04+2.18%5.2-0.96%
Total Operating Expense358.81431.77-16.9%368.25-2.56%
Operating Income16.261.5+984%35.41-54.08%
Net Income Before Taxes575.62174.78+229.34%79.65+622.69%
Net Income456.52142.08+221.31%59.6+665.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS156.8248.81+221.29%20.49+665.35%
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:16 AM IST
