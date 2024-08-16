Maithan Alloys Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 665.97% YoY

Maithan Alloys Q1 Results Live : Maithan Alloys declared their Q1 results on 14 August 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial performance indicators. While the revenue decreased by 7.08% year-over-year (YoY), the profit skyrocketed by an astounding 665.97% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 13.43%, but profit surged by 221.31%.

In a more granular breakdown, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose significantly. Quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), SG&A expenses increased by 46.79%, and on a YoY basis, they jumped by 70.69%. Despite these rising costs, the company's operating income was up by an impressive 984% QoQ, although it decreased by 54.08% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at ₹156.82, marking an increase of 665.35% YoY. This robust growth in EPS underscores the company's profitability despite the decrease in revenue and rising expenses.

However, the company’s stock performance has been less impressive over recent periods. Maithan Alloys has delivered a 0.79% return in the last week, a -0.03% return over the last six months, and a -13.38% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Maithan Alloys has a market cap of ₹3002.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1359 and a low of ₹955. These metrics will be crucial for investors to consider as they evaluate the company's future performance and potential for growth.

Maithan Alloys Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 375.07 433.27 -13.43% 403.66 -7.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.82 12.14 +46.79% 10.44 +70.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.15 5.04 +2.18% 5.2 -0.96% Total Operating Expense 358.81 431.77 -16.9% 368.25 -2.56% Operating Income 16.26 1.5 +984% 35.41 -54.08% Net Income Before Taxes 575.62 174.78 +229.34% 79.65 +622.69% Net Income 456.52 142.08 +221.31% 59.6 +665.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 156.82 48.81 +221.29% 20.49 +665.35%