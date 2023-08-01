MakeMyTrip Q1 Results: Net profit at $18.6 million, gross booking surges 31% to $2 billion1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:58 PM IST
The company said that demand for both leisure and business travel witnessed strong growth during the quarter leading to all-time high gross bookings in the company's history.
NASDAQ-listed travel services platform MakeMyTrip on Tuesday reported an EBITDA of $25.9 million in the first quarter of FY24 ended June. The company had reported an EBITDA of $11.2 million in the year-ago period.
