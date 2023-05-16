MakeMyTrip’s FY23 net loss narrows1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Globally, the brand competes with companies like Booking.com, Expedia, Agoda, and Airbnb and in India, companies like Yatra and Ixigo and Cleartrip are its competitors.
New Delhi: Online travel agency MakeMyTrip reported a net loss of $11.2 million for FY23, down from $45.6 million a year ago. Revenue for air ticketing during the year surged to $280.1 million from $155.5 million in FY22. Total revenues revenue rose to $593 million from $303.9 million in the previous fiscal.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×