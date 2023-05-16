Home/ Companies / Company Results/  MakeMyTrip’s FY23 net loss narrows
Back

New Delhi: Online travel agency MakeMyTrip reported a net loss of $11.2 million for FY23, down from $45.6 million a year ago. Revenue for air ticketing during the year surged to $280.1 million from $155.5 million in FY22. Total revenues revenue rose to $593 million from $303.9 million in the previous fiscal.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed company said that its gross bookings accounted for a little over $6,566.2 million compared with $3,188.9 million in the previous fiscal.

Marketing and sales promotion expenses nearly doubled (99.1%) to $101.6 million in FY23, primarily due to an increase in variable costs and discretionary expenditure like events and brand building initiatives. Additionally, it incurred customer inducement costs as a reduction of revenue of $235.8 million versus $111.2 million in FY22.

its hotels and packages business touched $3,37,686, growing 114.7% over FY22, while bus ticketing business grew 87.7% on year to reach $74,873 million.

Rajesh Magow, group chief executive officer of the company, said, “We saw recovery in travel demand with significant improvement in consumer sentiment during the fiscal year. There was a 120% year-on-year constant currency growth in gross bookings. Our strategy of investing in the right areas coupled with our initiatives to optimize certain costs has helped us to preserve and strengthen our moat."

Globally, the brand competes with companies like Booking.com, Expedia, Agoda, and Airbnb and in India, companies like Yatra and Ixigo and Cleartrip are its competitors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout