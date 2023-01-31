MakeMyTrip turns profitable as travel demand improves

MakeMyTrip turns profitable as travel demand improves3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:53 PM IST
- The company also turned profitable and reported a profit of $0.2 million, compared to a net loss of $9 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, while the gross bookings grew by 64.4% in constant currency year-on-year to $1.74 billion, from $1.16 billion
MUMBAI : MakeMyTrip, the Nasdaq-listed travel service provider on Tuesday reported its “highest-ever" quarterly gross bookings and adjusted operating profit for the quarter ended December 2022, as there was a surge in demand for leisure travel and a major improvement in consumer sentiment.
