MakeMyTrip turns profitable as travel demand improves1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:54 PM IST
Its revenue stood at $170.5 million for the quarter, against $115 million in Q3 FY22, while adjusted operating profit rose from $13.2 million to $19.7 million
MakeMyTrip, the Nasdaq-listed travel service provider posted its highest-ever gross booking and adjusted operating profit for the December quarter, on the back of a demand surge for leisure travel and improved consumer sentiment.
