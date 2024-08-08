Makers Laboratories Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 53.05% YOY

Makers Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.34% YoY & loss decreased by 53.05% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Makers Laboratories Q1 Results Live
Makers Laboratories Q1 Results Live

Makers Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Makers Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in their financial performance. The company reported an 18.34% year-over-year increase in revenue, indicating strong top-line growth.

In addition to the revenue growth, Makers Laboratories also managed to reduce their loss by 53.05% compared to the same quarter last year. This substantial decrease in losses reflects positively on the company's cost management and operational efficiency.

Looking at the sequential performance, the company saw a 6.41% increase in revenue from the previous quarter, while the loss decreased by 23.43%. This sequential improvement demonstrates Makers Laboratories' ability to maintain a positive growth trajectory.

Despite facing a 3.43% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, Makers Laboratories successfully grew their operating income by 72.29% year-over-year, showcasing strong operational performance.

The company also reported an EPS of -0.69 for Q1, marking an 80.67% year-over-year increase. This growth in EPS indicates an enhancement in the company's bottom line performance.

Investors have shown confidence in Makers Laboratories, as reflected in their recent returns. The company delivered returns of 13.97% in the last 1 week, 13.55% in the last 6 months, and 12.16% year-to-date, outperforming the market in the short and medium term.

As of now, Makers Laboratories holds a market capitalization of 91.72 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 174 and 98.05 respectively. The company's financial results and market performance indicate a positive outlook for the future.

Makers Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue29.5927.81+6.41%25.01+18.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.633.51+3.43%3.39+7.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.281.15+11.57%1.11+15.83%
Total Operating Expense29.9628.1+6.61%26.32+13.81%
Operating Income-0.36-0.29-26.2%-1.32+72.29%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.47-0.38-23.23%-1.4+66.29%
Net Income-0.98-1.29+23.43%-2.1+53.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.69-2.18+68.52%-3.55+80.67%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-0.98Cr
₹29.59Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsMakers Laboratories Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 53.05% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    298.70
    11:28 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.55 (-0.52%)

    Tata Steel

    151.65
    11:29 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-1.43%)

    Tata Power

    422.10
    11:29 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -8.15 (-1.89%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    323.55
    11:29 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.4 (-1.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Route Mobile

    1,611.00
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    109.05 (7.26%)

    Laxmi Organic Industries

    275.50
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    18.65 (7.26%)

    Triveni Turbines

    683.85
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    45.8 (7.18%)

    DCM Shriram

    1,164.55
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    68.9 (6.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue