Makers Laboratories Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 53.05% YOY

Makers Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Makers Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in their financial performance. The company reported an 18.34% year-over-year increase in revenue, indicating strong top-line growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the revenue growth, Makers Laboratories also managed to reduce their loss by 53.05% compared to the same quarter last year. This substantial decrease in losses reflects positively on the company's cost management and operational efficiency.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Looking at the sequential performance, the company saw a 6.41% increase in revenue from the previous quarter, while the loss decreased by 23.43%. This sequential improvement demonstrates Makers Laboratories' ability to maintain a positive growth trajectory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite facing a 3.43% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, Makers Laboratories successfully grew their operating income by 72.29% year-over-year, showcasing strong operational performance.

The company also reported an EPS of ₹-0.69 for Q1, marking an 80.67% year-over-year increase. This growth in EPS indicates an enhancement in the company's bottom line performance.

Investors have shown confidence in Makers Laboratories, as reflected in their recent returns. The company delivered returns of 13.97% in the last 1 week, 13.55% in the last 6 months, and 12.16% year-to-date, outperforming the market in the short and medium term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Makers Laboratories holds a market capitalization of ₹91.72 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹174 and ₹98.05 respectively. The company's financial results and market performance indicate a positive outlook for the future.

Makers Laboratories Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 29.59 27.81 +6.41% 25.01 +18.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.63 3.51 +3.43% 3.39 +7.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.28 1.15 +11.57% 1.11 +15.83% Total Operating Expense 29.96 28.1 +6.61% 26.32 +13.81% Operating Income -0.36 -0.29 -26.2% -1.32 +72.29% Net Income Before Taxes -0.47 -0.38 -23.23% -1.4 +66.29% Net Income -0.98 -1.29 +23.43% -2.1 +53.05% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.69 -2.18 +68.52% -3.55 +80.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.98Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹29.59Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar