Man Infraconstruction Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 6% YOY

Man Infraconstruction Q1 Results Live : Man Infraconstruction declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.97% & the profit decreased by 6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.12% and the profit increased by 18.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.66% q-o-q & decreased by 33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 73.86% q-o-q & decreased by 23.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.05 for Q1 which decreased by 7.66% Y-o-Y.
Man Infraconstruction has delivered -8.21% return in the last 1 week, -21.64% return in last 6 months and -14.1% YTD return.
Currently the Man Infraconstruction has a market cap of ₹6910.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹249.3 & ₹132.65 respectively.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹0.45. The record date for the dividend is 19 Aug, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 19 Aug, 2024.
Man Infraconstruction Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|341.62
|296.74
|+15.12%
|509.66
|-32.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|71.99
|90.74
|-20.66%
|107.45
|-33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.88
|2.66
|-29.38%
|2.4
|-21.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|259.97
|249.78
|+4.08%
|402.99
|-35.49%
|Operating Income
|81.65
|46.96
|+73.86%
|106.67
|-23.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|113.22
|77.21
|+46.64%
|113.76
|-0.48%
|Net Income
|77.5
|65.27
|+18.73%
|82.44
|-6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.05
|1.73
|+18.5%
|2.22
|-7.66%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess