Man Infraconstruction Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 6% YOY

Man Infraconstruction Q1 Results Live : Man Infraconstruction declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.97% & the profit decreased by 6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.12% and the profit increased by 18.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.66% q-o-q & decreased by 33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.05 for Q1 which decreased by 7.66% Y-o-Y.

Man Infraconstruction has delivered -8.21% return in the last 1 week, -21.64% return in last 6 months and -14.1% YTD return.

Currently the Man Infraconstruction has a market cap of ₹6910.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹249.3 & ₹132.65 respectively.

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹0.45. The record date for the dividend is 19 Aug, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 19 Aug, 2024.

Man Infraconstruction Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 341.62 296.74 +15.12% 509.66 -32.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 71.99 90.74 -20.66% 107.45 -33% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.88 2.66 -29.38% 2.4 -21.67% Total Operating Expense 259.97 249.78 +4.08% 402.99 -35.49% Operating Income 81.65 46.96 +73.86% 106.67 -23.46% Net Income Before Taxes 113.22 77.21 +46.64% 113.76 -0.48% Net Income 77.5 65.27 +18.73% 82.44 -6% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.05 1.73 +18.5% 2.22 -7.66%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹77.5Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹341.62Cr

