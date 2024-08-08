Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Man Infraconstruction Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 6% YOY

Man Infraconstruction Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 6% YOY

Livemint

Man Infraconstruction Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 32.97% YoY & profit decreased by 6% YoY

Man Infraconstruction Q1 Results Live

Man Infraconstruction Q1 Results Live : Man Infraconstruction declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.97% & the profit decreased by 6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 15.12% and the profit increased by 18.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.66% q-o-q & decreased by 33% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 73.86% q-o-q & decreased by 23.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.05 for Q1 which decreased by 7.66% Y-o-Y.

Man Infraconstruction has delivered -8.21% return in the last 1 week, -21.64% return in last 6 months and -14.1% YTD return.

Currently the Man Infraconstruction has a market cap of 6910.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of 249.3 & 132.65 respectively.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 0.45. The record date for the dividend is 19 Aug, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 19 Aug, 2024.

Man Infraconstruction Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue341.62296.74+15.12%509.66-32.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total71.9990.74-20.66%107.45-33%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.882.66-29.38%2.4-21.67%
Total Operating Expense259.97249.78+4.08%402.99-35.49%
Operating Income81.6546.96+73.86%106.67-23.46%
Net Income Before Taxes113.2277.21+46.64%113.76-0.48%
Net Income77.565.27+18.73%82.44-6%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.051.73+18.5%2.22-7.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹77.5Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹341.62Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.