Man Infraconstruction Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.06% YoY

Man Infraconstruction declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 47.08% & the profit decreased by 2.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.29% and the profit increased by 19.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.67% q-o-q & decreased by 0.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 59.78% q-o-q & decreased by 20.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.23 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.19% Y-o-Y.
Man Infraconstruction has delivered -2.18% return in the last 1 week, 61.28% return in the last 6 months, and 7.54% YTD return.
Currently, Man Infraconstruction has a market cap of ₹8651.99 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹249.3 & ₹66.2 respectively.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.54. The record date for the dividend is 15 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 15 Feb, 2024.
Man Infraconstruction Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|241.76
|215.29
|+12.29%
|456.86
|-47.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|97.24
|83.34
|+16.67%
|97.75
|-0.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.56
|2.33
|+9.96%
|3.02
|-15.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|141.64
|152.63
|-7.21%
|331
|-57.21%
|Operating Income
|100.12
|62.66
|+59.78%
|125.85
|-20.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|123.37
|82.88
|+48.85%
|126.67
|-2.6%
|Net Income
|83.03
|69.65
|+19.21%
|84.77
|-2.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.23
|1.88
|+18.62%
|2.28
|-2.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹83.03Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹241.76Cr
