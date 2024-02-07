Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Man Infraconstruction Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.06% YoY

Man Infraconstruction Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.06% YoY

Livemint

Man Infraconstruction Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 47.08% YoY & profit decreased by 2.06% YoY

Man Infraconstruction Q3 FY24 Results Live

Man Infraconstruction declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 47.08% & the profit decreased by 2.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.29% and the profit increased by 19.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.67% q-o-q & decreased by 0.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 59.78% q-o-q & decreased by 20.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.23 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.19% Y-o-Y.

Man Infraconstruction has delivered -2.18% return in the last 1 week, 61.28% return in the last 6 months, and 7.54% YTD return.

Currently, Man Infraconstruction has a market cap of 8651.99 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 249.3 & 66.2 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 0.54. The record date for the dividend is 15 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 15 Feb, 2024.

Man Infraconstruction Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue241.76215.29+12.29%456.86-47.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total97.2483.34+16.67%97.75-0.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.562.33+9.96%3.02-15.33%
Total Operating Expense141.64152.63-7.21%331-57.21%
Operating Income100.1262.66+59.78%125.85-20.44%
Net Income Before Taxes123.3782.88+48.85%126.67-2.6%
Net Income83.0369.65+19.21%84.77-2.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.231.88+18.62%2.28-2.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹83.03Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹241.76Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

