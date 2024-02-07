Man Infraconstruction Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.06% YoY

Man Infraconstruction declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 47.08% & the profit decreased by 2.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.29% and the profit increased by 19.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.67% q-o-q & decreased by 0.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 59.78% q-o-q & decreased by 20.44% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.23 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 2.19% Y-o-Y.

Man Infraconstruction has delivered -2.18% return in the last 1 week, 61.28% return in the last 6 months, and 7.54% YTD return.

Currently, Man Infraconstruction has a market cap of ₹8651.99 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹249.3 & ₹66.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.54. The record date for the dividend is 15 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 15 Feb, 2024.

Man Infraconstruction Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 241.76 215.29 +12.29% 456.86 -47.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 97.24 83.34 +16.67% 97.75 -0.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.56 2.33 +9.96% 3.02 -15.33% Total Operating Expense 141.64 152.63 -7.21% 331 -57.21% Operating Income 100.12 62.66 +59.78% 125.85 -20.44% Net Income Before Taxes 123.37 82.88 +48.85% 126.67 -2.6% Net Income 83.03 69.65 +19.21% 84.77 -2.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.23 1.88 +18.62% 2.28 -2.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹83.03Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹241.76Cr

