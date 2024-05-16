Hello User
Man Infraconstruction Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.99% YOY

Man Infraconstruction Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 56.38% YoY & profit decreased by 19.99% YoY

Man Infraconstruction Q4 Results Live

Man Infraconstruction Q4 Results Live : Man Infraconstruction declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 56.38% & the profit decreased by 19.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.74% and the profit decreased by 21.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.69% q-o-q & decreased by 14.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 53.1% q-o-q & decreased by 61.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.73 for Q4 which decreased by 21.64% Y-o-Y.

Man Infraconstruction has delivered 0.1% return in the last 1 week, 39.1% return in last 6 months and -5.61% YTD return.

Currently the Man Infraconstruction has a market cap of 7593.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of 249.3 & 90.15 respectively.

Man Infraconstruction Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue296.74241.76+22.74%680.27-56.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total90.7497.24-6.69%106.47-14.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.662.56+4.07%3.06-13.03%
Total Operating Expense249.78141.64+76.36%558.94-55.31%
Operating Income46.96100.12-53.1%121.33-61.29%
Net Income Before Taxes77.21123.37-37.42%122.42-36.94%
Net Income65.2783.03-21.39%81.58-19.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.732.23-22.42%2.21-21.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹65.27Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹296.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

