Man Infraconstruction Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.99% YOY

Man Infraconstruction Q4 Results Live : Man Infraconstruction declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 56.38% & the profit decreased by 19.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.74% and the profit decreased by 21.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.69% q-o-q & decreased by 14.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 53.1% q-o-q & decreased by 61.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.73 for Q4 which decreased by 21.64% Y-o-Y.

Man Infraconstruction has delivered 0.1% return in the last 1 week, 39.1% return in last 6 months and -5.61% YTD return.

Currently the Man Infraconstruction has a market cap of ₹7593.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹249.3 & ₹90.15 respectively.

Man Infraconstruction Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 296.74 241.76 +22.74% 680.27 -56.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 90.74 97.24 -6.69% 106.47 -14.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.66 2.56 +4.07% 3.06 -13.03% Total Operating Expense 249.78 141.64 +76.36% 558.94 -55.31% Operating Income 46.96 100.12 -53.1% 121.33 -61.29% Net Income Before Taxes 77.21 123.37 -37.42% 122.42 -36.94% Net Income 65.27 83.03 -21.39% 81.58 -19.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.73 2.23 -22.42% 2.21 -21.64%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹65.27Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹296.74Cr

