Man Infraconstruction Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.99% YOY

Man Infraconstruction Q4 Results Live : Man Infraconstruction declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 56.38% & the profit decreased by 19.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.74% and the profit decreased by 21.39%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.69% q-o-q & decreased by 14.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 53.1% q-o-q & decreased by 61.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.73 for Q4 which decreased by 21.64% Y-o-Y.
Man Infraconstruction has delivered 0.1% return in the last 1 week, 39.1% return in last 6 months and -5.61% YTD return.
Currently the Man Infraconstruction has a market cap of ₹7593.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹249.3 & ₹90.15 respectively.
Man Infraconstruction Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|296.74
|241.76
|+22.74%
|680.27
|-56.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|90.74
|97.24
|-6.69%
|106.47
|-14.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.66
|2.56
|+4.07%
|3.06
|-13.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|249.78
|141.64
|+76.36%
|558.94
|-55.31%
|Operating Income
|46.96
|100.12
|-53.1%
|121.33
|-61.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|77.21
|123.37
|-37.42%
|122.42
|-36.94%
|Net Income
|65.27
|83.03
|-21.39%
|81.58
|-19.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.73
|2.23
|-22.42%
|2.21
|-21.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹65.27Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹296.74Cr
