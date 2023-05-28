Manaksia Q4 net profit rises nearly 20% QoQ to ₹38 Cr1 min read 28 May 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Manaksia Limited, a trusted name in the metal products, has released its quarterly results for the January-March quarter of FY23.
Manaksia Limited, a trusted name in metal products, has released its quarterly results for the January-March quarter of FY23. According to a filing by the company, its consolidated net profit soared around 20 per cent to ₹38 crore from the last quarter. The same was ₹31 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×