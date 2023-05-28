Home/ Companies / Company Results/  Manaksia Q4 net profit rises nearly 20% QoQ to 38 Cr
Manaksia Limited, a trusted name in metal products, has released its quarterly results for the January-March quarter of FY23. According to a filing by the company, its consolidated net profit soared around 20 per cent to 38 crore from the last quarter. The same was 31 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The total income of the company increased around 8 per cent to 33 crore from 31 crore in the third quarter of FY22.

Its total expenses were up marginally to 266 crore in the quarter as against 262 crore in the last preceding three-month period.

For the full FY23, the company clocked a consolidated net profit of 107 crore, down from 186 crore that it had posted in FY22.

As on March 31, 2023, the company has a total asset of 1393 crore, according to the filing.

Earlier on Friday, Manaksia Limited shares surged 4 per cent higher at 154.40 with a spurt in volume by more than 4.38 times on BSE. At close, it quoted in green at 148.50.

Manaksia Limited was incorporated in 1984. The company is primarily engaged in the trading and export of steel, aluminium and packaging products. The company has 4 subsidiaries -- MINL Ltd, Dynatech Industries Ghana Ltd, Manaksia Overseas Ltd and Manaksia Ferro Industries Ltd. Additionally, it has 2 step-down subsidiaries, namely Mark Steels Ltd and Jebba Paper Mills Ltd.

Updated: 28 May 2023, 06:02 PM IST
