Manappuram Finance Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.84% YoY

Manappuram Finance Q1 Results Live : Manappuram Finance Q1 Results Live: Manappuram Finance declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 24.58% and the profit increased by 11.84% year-on-year (YoY). As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.38%, although the profit saw a slight decrease of 1.23%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.33% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 13.29% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, Manappuram Finance managed to maintain a robust growth trajectory.

Operating income, on the other hand, witnessed a minor decline of 2.4% QoQ but showed a significant increase of 17.09% YoY. This indicates that the company has been able to improve its operational efficiency over the past year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹8.58, marking a substantial increase of 23.86% YoY. This strong EPS growth reflects the company's improved profitability and efficient cost management.

Manappuram Finance has delivered a return of 5.02% in the last week, 16.39% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 20.18%. These impressive returns highlight the company's strong performance in the market.

Currently, Manappuram Finance has a market cap of ₹17,496.65 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹230.4 and a 52-week low of ₹125.35. This wide range in stock price demonstrates the volatility and potential for significant gains.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is a Strong Buy, reflecting strong analyst confidence in the company's future performance.

Manappuram Finance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2455.61 2330.31 +5.38% 1971.15 +24.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 446.34 415.86 +7.33% 393.97 +13.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 64.39 65.05 -1.01% 56.46 +14.05% Total Operating Expense 1759.13 1616.7 +8.81% 1376.33 +27.81% Operating Income 696.48 713.61 -2.4% 594.82 +17.09% Net Income Before Taxes 752.8 745.52 +0.98% 680.84 +10.57% Net Income 554.62 561.53 -1.23% 495.89 +11.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.58 8.34 +2.89% 6.93 +23.86%