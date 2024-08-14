Manappuram Finance Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.84% YoY

Manappuram Finance Q1 Results Live : Manappuram Finance Q1 Results Live: Manappuram Finance declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 24.58% and the profit increased by 11.84% year-on-year (YoY). As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.38%, although the profit saw a slight decrease of 1.23%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.33% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 13.29% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, Manappuram Finance managed to maintain a robust growth trajectory.
Operating income, on the other hand, witnessed a minor decline of 2.4% QoQ but showed a significant increase of 17.09% YoY. This indicates that the company has been able to improve its operational efficiency over the past year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹8.58, marking a substantial increase of 23.86% YoY. This strong EPS growth reflects the company's improved profitability and efficient cost management.
Manappuram Finance has delivered a return of 5.02% in the last week, 16.39% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 20.18%. These impressive returns highlight the company's strong performance in the market.
Currently, Manappuram Finance has a market cap of ₹17,496.65 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹230.4 and a 52-week low of ₹125.35. This wide range in stock price demonstrates the volatility and potential for significant gains.
As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is a Strong Buy, reflecting strong analyst confidence in the company's future performance.
Manappuram Finance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2455.61
|2330.31
|+5.38%
|1971.15
|+24.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|446.34
|415.86
|+7.33%
|393.97
|+13.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|64.39
|65.05
|-1.01%
|56.46
|+14.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|1759.13
|1616.7
|+8.81%
|1376.33
|+27.81%
|Operating Income
|696.48
|713.61
|-2.4%
|594.82
|+17.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|752.8
|745.52
|+0.98%
|680.84
|+10.57%
|Net Income
|554.62
|561.53
|-1.23%
|495.89
|+11.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.58
|8.34
|+2.89%
|6.93
|+23.86%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹554.62Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2455.61Cr
