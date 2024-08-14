Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Manappuram Finance Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.84% YoY

Manappuram Finance Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.84% YoY

Livemint

Manappuram Finance Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 24.58% YoY & profit increased by 11.84% YoY

Manappuram Finance Q1 Results Live

Manappuram Finance declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 24.58% and the profit increased by 11.84% year-on-year (YoY). As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.38%, although the profit saw a slight decrease of 1.23%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.33% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 13.29% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, Manappuram Finance managed to maintain a robust growth trajectory.

Operating income, on the other hand, witnessed a minor decline of 2.4% QoQ but showed a significant increase of 17.09% YoY. This indicates that the company has been able to improve its operational efficiency over the past year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 8.58, marking a substantial increase of 23.86% YoY. This strong EPS growth reflects the company's improved profitability and efficient cost management.

Manappuram Finance has delivered a return of 5.02% in the last week, 16.39% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 20.18%. These impressive returns highlight the company's strong performance in the market.

Currently, Manappuram Finance has a market cap of 17,496.65 crore, with a 52-week high of 230.4 and a 52-week low of 125.35. This wide range in stock price demonstrates the volatility and potential for significant gains.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is a Strong Buy, reflecting strong analyst confidence in the company's future performance.

Manappuram Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2455.612330.31+5.38%1971.15+24.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total446.34415.86+7.33%393.97+13.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization64.3965.05-1.01%56.46+14.05%
Total Operating Expense1759.131616.7+8.81%1376.33+27.81%
Operating Income696.48713.61-2.4%594.82+17.09%
Net Income Before Taxes752.8745.52+0.98%680.84+10.57%
Net Income554.62561.53-1.23%495.89+11.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.588.34+2.89%6.93+23.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹554.62Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2455.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

