Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Manappuram Finance Q1 Results: Net profit rises 76% to 498 crore, NII up 38% YoY; dividend declared

1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 03:29 PM IST Livemint

  • Manappuram Finance Q1 Results: The NBFC's net-interest income (NII) during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 1,378 crore, registering a rise of 38.2 per cent, compared to 997.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Manappuram Finance office at Paharganj in New Delhi. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Manappuram Finance Q1 Results: Manappuram Finance released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 10, reporting a rise of 76.7 per cent in net profit at 498 crore, compared to 281.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. The NBFC's net-interest income (NII) during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 1,378 crore, registering a rise of 38.2 per cent, compared to 997.4 crore in the year-ago period.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 03:29 PM IST
