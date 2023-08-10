Manappuram Finance Q1 Results: Manappuram Finance released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 10, reporting a rise of 76.7 per cent in net profit at ₹498 crore, compared to ₹281.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. The NBFC's net-interest income (NII) during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,378 crore, registering a rise of 38.2 per cent, compared to ₹997.4 crore in the year-ago period.
