Manappuram Finance Q2 result: Net profit jumps 37% to ₹561 crore; interim dividend declared
The NBFC posted a net interest income of ₹1,468 crore in the September 2023 quarter, higher by 25 percent as against ₹1,168 crore reported in the year-ago period.
Manappuram Finance on November 13 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹560.65 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), marking a growth of 37 percent as compared to ₹409.5 crore clocked in the year-ago period.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message