Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Manappuram Finance Q2 result: Net profit jumps 37% to 561 crore; interim dividend declared

Livemint

  • The NBFC posted a net interest income of 1,468 crore in the September 2023 quarter, higher by 25 percent as against 1,168 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Shares of the gold-based lender settled 1.74% higher on the BSE on November 13. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Manappuram Finance on November 13 reported a consolidated net profit of 560.65 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), marking a growth of 37 percent as compared to 409.5 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the net profit increased by 12.5 percent, as compared to 498.02 crore reported in the quarter ending June 2023.

The net interest income (NII) of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) increased to 1,468 crore, higher by 25 percent as against 1,168 crore reported in Q2FY23.

The Kerala-based gold financier also informed the stock exchanges that its board has declared “an interim dividend of 0.85 per equity share" of face value 2.

The NBFC has fixed November 24, 2023 as the "record date to ascertain the entitlement of interim dividend"", and the same would paid “on or before December 12, 2023", a regulatory filing noted.

In its quarterly results, Manappuram Finance noted that the total expenses during Q2FY24 stood at 1,427.32 crore, whereas, the total income came in at 2,174.02 crore.

The consolidated profit before tax came in at 746.70 crore, as compared to 680.84 crore in the preceding quarter and 552.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Segment-wise, the ‘gold, loan and other’ category of business contributed to 1,537.22 crore of the total revenue, and ‘micro finance’ added 636.80 crore. The two segments accounted for 594.15 crore and 152.55 crore of the overall profit before tax, respectively.

In the trading session on November 13, Manappuram Finance's shares edged higher at the stock market. The scrip settled at 140.60 apiece on the BSE, up 1.74 percent as against the previous day's close.

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 06:02 PM IST
