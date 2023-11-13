Manappuram Finance on November 13 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹560.65 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), marking a growth of 37 percent as compared to ₹409.5 crore clocked in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sequentially, the net profit increased by 12.5 percent, as compared to ₹498.02 crore reported in the quarter ending June 2023.

The net interest income (NII) of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) increased to ₹1,468 crore, higher by 25 percent as against ₹1,168 crore reported in Q2FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kerala-based gold financier also informed the stock exchanges that its board has declared “an interim dividend of ₹0.85 per equity share" of face value ₹2.

The NBFC has fixed November 24, 2023 as the "record date to ascertain the entitlement of interim dividend"", and the same would paid “on or before December 12, 2023", a regulatory filing noted.

In its quarterly results, Manappuram Finance noted that the total expenses during Q2FY24 stood at ₹1,427.32 crore, whereas, the total income came in at ₹2,174.02 crore.

The consolidated profit before tax came in at ₹746.70 crore, as compared to ₹680.84 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹552.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Segment-wise, the ‘gold, loan and other’ category of business contributed to ₹1,537.22 crore of the total revenue, and ‘micro finance’ added ₹636.80 crore. The two segments accounted for ₹594.15 crore and ₹152.55 crore of the overall profit before tax, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the trading session on November 13, Manappuram Finance's shares edged higher at the stock market. The scrip settled at ₹140.60 apiece on the BSE, up 1.74 percent as against the previous day's close.

