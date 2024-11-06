Manappuram Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 2.2% YOY

Manappuram Finance Q2 Results Live : Manappuram Finance declared their Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, showing a substantial topline growth of 23.66% year-over-year, while profit saw a modest increase of 2.2%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.23%, and profit increased by 2.89%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 0.28% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 19.5% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs.
Operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, up by 10.36% from the previous quarter and increasing by 9.5% year-over-year, showcasing the company’s ability to enhance its earnings amidst rising expenses.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.03, reflecting a healthy increase of 17.5% year-over-year, which could bolster investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.
Despite these positive results, Manappuram Finance has experienced a 1.98% return over the last week, but a decline of 14.37% over the last six months and a 7.57% decline year-to-date, highlighting volatility in its stock performance.
Currently, Manappuram Finance has a market capitalization of ₹13,456.62 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹230.4 and a low of ₹134.4, suggesting a wide trading range in the past year.
As of 06 Nov, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 Hold ratings, 3 Buy ratings, and 5 Strong Buy ratings, with a consensus recommendation leaning towards a Buy.
Manappuram Finance Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2633.11
|2455.61
|+7.23%
|2129.28
|+23.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|447.59
|446.34
|+0.28%
|374.54
|+19.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|66.59
|64.39
|+3.42%
|62.5
|+6.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|1864.48
|1759.13
|+5.99%
|1427.32
|+30.63%
|Operating Income
|768.63
|696.48
|+10.36%
|701.96
|+9.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|772.66
|752.8
|+2.64%
|746.7
|+3.48%
|Net Income
|570.64
|554.62
|+2.89%
|558.37
|+2.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.03
|8.58
|+5.2%
|7.69
|+17.5%
