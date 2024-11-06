Manappuram Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 2.2% YOY

Manappuram Finance Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 23.66% YoY & profit increased by 2.2% YoY.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Manappuram Finance Q2 Results Live
Manappuram Finance Q2 Results Live

Manappuram Finance Q2 Results Live : Manappuram Finance declared their Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, showing a substantial topline growth of 23.66% year-over-year, while profit saw a modest increase of 2.2%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.23%, and profit increased by 2.89%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 0.28% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 19.5% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs.

Operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, up by 10.36% from the previous quarter and increasing by 9.5% year-over-year, showcasing the company’s ability to enhance its earnings amidst rising expenses.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 9.03, reflecting a healthy increase of 17.5% year-over-year, which could bolster investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Despite these positive results, Manappuram Finance has experienced a 1.98% return over the last week, but a decline of 14.37% over the last six months and a 7.57% decline year-to-date, highlighting volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Manappuram Finance has a market capitalization of 13,456.62 Cr with a 52-week high of 230.4 and a low of 134.4, suggesting a wide trading range in the past year.

As of 06 Nov, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 Hold ratings, 3 Buy ratings, and 5 Strong Buy ratings, with a consensus recommendation leaning towards a Buy.

Manappuram Finance Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2633.112455.61+7.23%2129.28+23.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total447.59446.34+0.28%374.54+19.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization66.5964.39+3.42%62.5+6.54%
Total Operating Expense1864.481759.13+5.99%1427.32+30.63%
Operating Income768.63696.48+10.36%701.96+9.5%
Net Income Before Taxes772.66752.8+2.64%746.7+3.48%
Net Income570.64554.62+2.89%558.37+2.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.038.58+5.2%7.69+17.5%
FAQs
₹570.64Cr
₹2633.11Cr
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
