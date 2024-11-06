Manappuram Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 2.2% YOY

Manappuram Finance Q2 Results Live : Manappuram Finance declared their Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, showing a substantial topline growth of 23.66% year-over-year, while profit saw a modest increase of 2.2%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.23%, and profit increased by 2.89%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 0.28% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 19.5% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs.

Operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, up by 10.36% from the previous quarter and increasing by 9.5% year-over-year, showcasing the company’s ability to enhance its earnings amidst rising expenses.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.03, reflecting a healthy increase of 17.5% year-over-year, which could bolster investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Despite these positive results, Manappuram Finance has experienced a 1.98% return over the last week, but a decline of 14.37% over the last six months and a 7.57% decline year-to-date, highlighting volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Manappuram Finance has a market capitalization of ₹13,456.62 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹230.4 and a low of ₹134.4, suggesting a wide trading range in the past year.

As of 06 Nov, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 Hold ratings, 3 Buy ratings, and 5 Strong Buy ratings, with a consensus recommendation leaning towards a Buy.

Manappuram Finance Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2633.11 2455.61 +7.23% 2129.28 +23.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 447.59 446.34 +0.28% 374.54 +19.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 66.59 64.39 +3.42% 62.5 +6.54% Total Operating Expense 1864.48 1759.13 +5.99% 1427.32 +30.63% Operating Income 768.63 696.48 +10.36% 701.96 +9.5% Net Income Before Taxes 772.66 752.8 +2.64% 746.7 +3.48% Net Income 570.64 554.62 +2.89% 558.37 +2.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.03 8.58 +5.2% 7.69 +17.5%