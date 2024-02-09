Manappuram Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 46.08% YoY

Manappuram Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 35.1% & the profit increased by 46.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.83% and the profit increased by 2.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.26% q-o-q & increased by 7.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.64% q-o-q & increased by 49.82% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹8.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 58.91% Y-o-Y.

Manappuram Finance has delivered 2.92% return in the last 1 week, 33.53% return in the last 6 months, and 10.55% YTD return.

Currently, Manappuram Finance has a market cap of ₹16094.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹191.9 & ₹101.15 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 09 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.9. The record date for the dividend is 19 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manappuram Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2274.77 2129.28 +6.83% 1683.82 +35.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 412.95 374.54 +10.26% 385.66 +7.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 62.45 62.5 -0.08% 52.72 +18.46% Total Operating Expense 1540.25 1427.32 +7.91% 1193.55 +29.05% Operating Income 734.52 701.96 +4.64% 490.27 +49.82% Net Income Before Taxes 786.43 746.7 +5.32% 540.97 +45.37% Net Income 572.87 558.37 +2.6% 392.17 +46.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.09 7.69 +5.22% 5.09 +58.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹572.87Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2274.77Cr

