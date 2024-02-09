Manappuram Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 46.08% YoY

Manappuram Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 35.1% & the profit increased by 46.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.83% and the profit increased by 2.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.26% q-o-q & increased by 7.08% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.64% q-o-q & increased by 49.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 58.91% Y-o-Y.
Manappuram Finance has delivered 2.92% return in the last 1 week, 33.53% return in the last 6 months, and 10.55% YTD return.
Currently, Manappuram Finance has a market cap of ₹16094.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹191.9 & ₹101.15 respectively.
As of 09 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.9. The record date for the dividend is 19 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.
Manappuram Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2274.77
|2129.28
|+6.83%
|1683.82
|+35.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|412.95
|374.54
|+10.26%
|385.66
|+7.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|62.45
|62.5
|-0.08%
|52.72
|+18.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|1540.25
|1427.32
|+7.91%
|1193.55
|+29.05%
|Operating Income
|734.52
|701.96
|+4.64%
|490.27
|+49.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|786.43
|746.7
|+5.32%
|540.97
|+45.37%
|Net Income
|572.87
|558.37
|+2.6%
|392.17
|+46.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.09
|7.69
|+5.22%
|5.09
|+58.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹572.87Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2274.77Cr
