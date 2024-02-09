Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Manappuram Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 46.08% YoY

Manappuram Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 46.08% YoY

Livemint

Manappuram Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 35.1% YoY & profit increased by 46.08% YoY

Manappuram Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

Manappuram Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 35.1% & the profit increased by 46.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.83% and the profit increased by 2.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.26% q-o-q & increased by 7.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.64% q-o-q & increased by 49.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 58.91% Y-o-Y.

Manappuram Finance has delivered 2.92% return in the last 1 week, 33.53% return in the last 6 months, and 10.55% YTD return.

Currently, Manappuram Finance has a market cap of 16094.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 191.9 & 101.15 respectively.

As of 09 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 0.9. The record date for the dividend is 19 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.

Manappuram Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2274.772129.28+6.83%1683.82+35.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total412.95374.54+10.26%385.66+7.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization62.4562.5-0.08%52.72+18.46%
Total Operating Expense1540.251427.32+7.91%1193.55+29.05%
Operating Income734.52701.96+4.64%490.27+49.82%
Net Income Before Taxes786.43746.7+5.32%540.97+45.37%
Net Income572.87558.37+2.6%392.17+46.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.097.69+5.22%5.09+58.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹572.87Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2274.77Cr

