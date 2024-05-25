Manappuram Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.84% YOY

Manappuram Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 32.19% YoY & profit increased by 35.84% YoY

Manappuram Finance Q4 Results Live : Manappuram Finance declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 32.19% & the profit increased by 35.84% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.44% and the profit decreased by 1.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.7% q-o-q & increased by 2.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.85% q-o-q & increased by 34.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.34 for Q4 which increased by 58.68% Y-o-Y.

Manappuram Finance has delivered -3.54% return in the last 1 week, 17.16% return in the last 6 months and 3.81% YTD return.

Currently, Manappuram Finance has a market cap of ₹15113.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹207.3 & ₹109 respectively.

As of 25 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Manappuram Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2330.31 2274.77 +2.44% 1762.82 +32.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 415.86 412.95 +0.7% 405.82 +2.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 65.05 62.45 +4.16% 56.12 +15.92% Total Operating Expense 1616.7 1540.25 +4.96% 1232.02 +31.22% Operating Income 713.61 734.52 -2.85% 530.8 +34.44% Net Income Before Taxes 745.52 786.43 -5.2% 566.57 +31.58% Net Income 561.53 572.87 -1.98% 413.38 +35.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.34 8.09 +3.17% 5.26 +58.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹561.53Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2330.31Cr

