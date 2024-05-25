Manappuram Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.84% YOY

Manappuram Finance Q4 Results Live : Manappuram Finance declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 32.19% & the profit increased by 35.84% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.44% and the profit decreased by 1.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.7% q-o-q & increased by 2.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.85% q-o-q & increased by 34.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.34 for Q4 which increased by 58.68% Y-o-Y.
Manappuram Finance has delivered -3.54% return in the last 1 week, 17.16% return in the last 6 months and 3.81% YTD return.
Currently, Manappuram Finance has a market cap of ₹15113.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹207.3 & ₹109 respectively.
As of 25 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Manappuram Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2330.31
|2274.77
|+2.44%
|1762.82
|+32.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|415.86
|412.95
|+0.7%
|405.82
|+2.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|65.05
|62.45
|+4.16%
|56.12
|+15.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|1616.7
|1540.25
|+4.96%
|1232.02
|+31.22%
|Operating Income
|713.61
|734.52
|-2.85%
|530.8
|+34.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|745.52
|786.43
|-5.2%
|566.57
|+31.58%
|Net Income
|561.53
|572.87
|-1.98%
|413.38
|+35.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.34
|8.09
|+3.17%
|5.26
|+58.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹561.53Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2330.31Cr
