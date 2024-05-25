Hello User
Manappuram Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.84% YOY

Manappuram Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.84% YOY

Livemint

Manappuram Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 32.19% YoY & profit increased by 35.84% YoY

Manappuram Finance Q4 Results Live

Manappuram Finance Q4 Results Live : Manappuram Finance declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 32.19% & the profit increased by 35.84% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.44% and the profit decreased by 1.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.7% q-o-q & increased by 2.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.85% q-o-q & increased by 34.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.34 for Q4 which increased by 58.68% Y-o-Y.

Manappuram Finance has delivered -3.54% return in the last 1 week, 17.16% return in the last 6 months and 3.81% YTD return.

Currently, Manappuram Finance has a market cap of 15113.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of 207.3 & 109 respectively.

As of 25 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Manappuram Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2330.312274.77+2.44%1762.82+32.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total415.86412.95+0.7%405.82+2.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization65.0562.45+4.16%56.12+15.92%
Total Operating Expense1616.71540.25+4.96%1232.02+31.22%
Operating Income713.61734.52-2.85%530.8+34.44%
Net Income Before Taxes745.52786.43-5.2%566.57+31.58%
Net Income561.53572.87-1.98%413.38+35.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.348.09+3.17%5.26+58.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹561.53Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2330.31Cr

