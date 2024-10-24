Manba Finance Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 64.3% YOY

Manba Finance Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 39.44% YoY & profit increased by 64.3% YoY.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Manba Finance Q1 Results Live
Manba Finance Q1 Results Live

Manba Finance Q1 Results Live : Manba Finance declared their Q1 results on 24 Oct, 2024, showcasing a significant profit increase of 64.3% year-over-year. The company's topline saw an impressive rise of 39.44%, reflecting strong operational performance despite some quarterly challenges.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 11.26%, while profits dipped by 48.37%. This stark contrast raises questions about the sustainability of the growth trajectory witnessed in the year-over-year figures.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose notably, increasing by 4.78% quarter-on-quarter and 45.72% year-on-year. This uptick in expenses suggests a need for further scrutiny into cost management strategies as the company scales.

Operating income also faced a setback, falling by 15.63% compared to the previous quarter, although it still marked a robust increase of 50.77% year-on-year. This indicates that while the company is performing well relative to last year, the current quarter's performance did not meet expectations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.37, which is a remarkable increase of 57.7% year-on-year. This positive EPS figure highlights the company's ability to generate shareholder value even amidst fluctuating revenue and profit figures.

Manba Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue49.0155.22-11.26%35.15+39.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.2610.75+4.78%7.73+45.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.111.1+1.03%1.72-35.42%
Total Operating Expense1919.66-3.34%15.25+24.65%
Operating Income3035.56-15.63%19.9+50.77%
Net Income Before Taxes6.5311.49-43.12%4.25+53.64%
Net Income5.1810.03-48.37%3.15+64.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.372.58-46.92%0.87+57.7%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

₹5.18Cr
₹49.01Cr
      Popular in Companies

