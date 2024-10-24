Manba Finance Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 64.3% YOY

Manba Finance Q1 Results Live : Manba Finance declared their Q1 results on 24 Oct, 2024, showcasing a significant profit increase of 64.3% year-over-year. The company's topline saw an impressive rise of 39.44%, reflecting strong operational performance despite some quarterly challenges.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 11.26%, while profits dipped by 48.37%. This stark contrast raises questions about the sustainability of the growth trajectory witnessed in the year-over-year figures.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose notably, increasing by 4.78% quarter-on-quarter and 45.72% year-on-year. This uptick in expenses suggests a need for further scrutiny into cost management strategies as the company scales.

Operating income also faced a setback, falling by 15.63% compared to the previous quarter, although it still marked a robust increase of 50.77% year-on-year. This indicates that while the company is performing well relative to last year, the current quarter's performance did not meet expectations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.37, which is a remarkable increase of 57.7% year-on-year. This positive EPS figure highlights the company's ability to generate shareholder value even amidst fluctuating revenue and profit figures.

Manba Finance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 49.01 55.22 -11.26% 35.15 +39.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.26 10.75 +4.78% 7.73 +45.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.11 1.1 +1.03% 1.72 -35.42% Total Operating Expense 19 19.66 -3.34% 15.25 +24.65% Operating Income 30 35.56 -15.63% 19.9 +50.77% Net Income Before Taxes 6.53 11.49 -43.12% 4.25 +53.64% Net Income 5.18 10.03 -48.37% 3.15 +64.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.37 2.58 -46.92% 0.87 +57.7%