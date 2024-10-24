Manba Finance Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 64.3% YOY

Manba Finance Q1 Results Live : Manba Finance declared their Q1 results on 24 Oct, 2024, showcasing a significant profit increase of 64.3% year-over-year. The company's topline saw an impressive rise of 39.44%, reflecting strong operational performance despite some quarterly challenges.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 11.26%, while profits dipped by 48.37%. This stark contrast raises questions about the sustainability of the growth trajectory witnessed in the year-over-year figures.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose notably, increasing by 4.78% quarter-on-quarter and 45.72% year-on-year. This uptick in expenses suggests a need for further scrutiny into cost management strategies as the company scales.
Operating income also faced a setback, falling by 15.63% compared to the previous quarter, although it still marked a robust increase of 50.77% year-on-year. This indicates that while the company is performing well relative to last year, the current quarter's performance did not meet expectations.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.37, which is a remarkable increase of 57.7% year-on-year. This positive EPS figure highlights the company's ability to generate shareholder value even amidst fluctuating revenue and profit figures.
Manba Finance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|49.01
|55.22
|-11.26%
|35.15
|+39.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.26
|10.75
|+4.78%
|7.73
|+45.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.11
|1.1
|+1.03%
|1.72
|-35.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|19
|19.66
|-3.34%
|15.25
|+24.65%
|Operating Income
|30
|35.56
|-15.63%
|19.9
|+50.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.53
|11.49
|-43.12%
|4.25
|+53.64%
|Net Income
|5.18
|10.03
|-48.37%
|3.15
|+64.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.37
|2.58
|-46.92%
|0.87
|+57.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.18Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹49.01Cr
