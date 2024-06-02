Manbro Industries Q4 results : loss at ₹0.03Cr, Revenue increased by 1103.24% YoY

Manbro Industries Q4 Results Live : Manbro Industries declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by an impressive 1103.24% year-over-year. However, the company reported a loss of ₹0.03cr for the quarter.
It is interesting to note that in the same period of the previous fiscal year, Manbro Industries had reported a profit of ₹0.29cr.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 67.22%, reflecting a significant fluctuation in performance.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable rise of 4.48% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial increase of 17600% year-over-year.
Similarly, the operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 97.08% from the previous quarter and dropped by 97.6% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at ₹-0.6, indicating a decrease of 110.3% year-over-year.
On the bright side, Manbro Industries has demonstrated strong returns for investors, with a 10.25% return in the last week, 167.43% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 115.53% year-to-date return.
Currently, Manbro Industries boasts a market cap of ₹40.54 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹809.1 and ₹85.77, showcasing the company's stock performance over the past year.
Manbro Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.67
|14.24
|-67.22%
|0.39
|+1103.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.07
|0.07
|+4.48%
|-0
|+17600%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.66
|14
|-66.71%
|0.1
|+4728%
|Operating Income
|0.01
|0.24
|-97.08%
|0.29
|-97.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.01
|0.24
|-95.85%
|0.29
|-96.57%
|Net Income
|-0.03
|0.24
|-112.45%
|0.29
|-110.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.6
|4.81
|-112.47%
|5.82
|-110.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.03Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.67Cr
