Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Manbro Industries Q4 results : loss at 0.03Cr, Revenue increased by 1103.24% YoY

Manbro Industries Q4 results : loss at ₹0.03Cr, Revenue increased by 1103.24% YoY

Livemint

Manbro Industries Q4 Results Live

Manbro Industries Q4 Results Live : Manbro Industries declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by an impressive 1103.24% year-over-year. However, the company reported a loss of 0.03cr for the quarter.

It is interesting to note that in the same period of the previous fiscal year, Manbro Industries had reported a profit of 0.29cr.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 67.22%, reflecting a significant fluctuation in performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable rise of 4.48% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial increase of 17600% year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 97.08% from the previous quarter and dropped by 97.6% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at -0.6, indicating a decrease of 110.3% year-over-year.

On the bright side, Manbro Industries has demonstrated strong returns for investors, with a 10.25% return in the last week, 167.43% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 115.53% year-to-date return.

Currently, Manbro Industries boasts a market cap of 40.54 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of 809.1 and 85.77, showcasing the company's stock performance over the past year.

Manbro Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.6714.24-67.22%0.39+1103.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.070.07+4.48%-0+17600%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense4.6614-66.71%0.1+4728%
Operating Income0.010.24-97.08%0.29-97.6%
Net Income Before Taxes0.010.24-95.85%0.29-96.57%
Net Income-0.030.24-112.45%0.29-110.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.64.81-112.47%5.82-110.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.03Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.67Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

