Manbro Industries Q4 results : loss at ₹0.03Cr, Revenue increased by 1103.24% YoY

Manbro Industries Q4 Results Live : Manbro Industries declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by an impressive 1103.24% year-over-year. However, the company reported a loss of ₹0.03cr for the quarter.

It is interesting to note that in the same period of the previous fiscal year, Manbro Industries had reported a profit of ₹0.29cr.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 67.22%, reflecting a significant fluctuation in performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable rise of 4.48% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial increase of 17600% year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 97.08% from the previous quarter and dropped by 97.6% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at ₹-0.6, indicating a decrease of 110.3% year-over-year.

On the bright side, Manbro Industries has demonstrated strong returns for investors, with a 10.25% return in the last week, 167.43% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 115.53% year-to-date return.

Currently, Manbro Industries boasts a market cap of ₹40.54 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹809.1 and ₹85.77, showcasing the company's stock performance over the past year.

Manbro Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.67 14.24 -67.22% 0.39 +1103.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.07 0.07 +4.48% -0 +17600% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 4.66 14 -66.71% 0.1 +4728% Operating Income 0.01 0.24 -97.08% 0.29 -97.6% Net Income Before Taxes 0.01 0.24 -95.85% 0.29 -96.57% Net Income -0.03 0.24 -112.45% 0.29 -110.28% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.6 4.81 -112.47% 5.82 -110.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.03Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4.67Cr

