Mangalam Cement Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 16.12% YOY

Mangalam Cement Q1 Results Live : Mangalam Cement declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.5% & the profit increased by 16.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.97% and the profit decreased by 1.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.06% q-o-q & increased by 3.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 58.91% q-o-q & decreased by 66.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.21 for Q1 which increased by 16.29% Y-o-Y.

Mangalam Cement has delivered -6.22% return in the last 1 week, 32.22% return in last 6 months and 16.64% YTD return.

Currently the Mangalam Cement has a market cap of ₹2393.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹983.65 & ₹322.55 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Mangalam Cement Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 380.57 437.31 -12.97% 420.53 -9.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 122.4 121.11 +1.06% 118.23 +3.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.68 18.78 -0.52% 18.22 +2.52% Total Operating Expense 369.57 410.52 -9.98% 387.35 -4.59% Operating Income 11.01 26.78 -58.91% 33.18 -66.83% Net Income Before Taxes 26.35 29.05 -9.29% 23.06 +14.24% Net Income 17.06 17.28 -1.25% 14.69 +16.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.21 6.29 -1.27% 5.34 +16.29%