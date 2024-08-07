Mangalam Cement Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 16.12% YOY

Mangalam Cement Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 9.5% YoY & profit increased by 16.12% YoY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Mangalam Cement Q1 Results Live
Mangalam Cement Q1 Results Live

Mangalam Cement Q1 Results Live : Mangalam Cement declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.5% & the profit increased by 16.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.97% and the profit decreased by 1.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.06% q-o-q & increased by 3.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 58.91% q-o-q & decreased by 66.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.21 for Q1 which increased by 16.29% Y-o-Y.

Mangalam Cement has delivered -6.22% return in the last 1 week, 32.22% return in last 6 months and 16.64% YTD return.

Currently the Mangalam Cement has a market cap of 2393.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of 983.65 & 322.55 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Mangalam Cement Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue380.57437.31-12.97%420.53-9.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total122.4121.11+1.06%118.23+3.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.6818.78-0.52%18.22+2.52%
Total Operating Expense369.57410.52-9.98%387.35-4.59%
Operating Income11.0126.78-58.91%33.18-66.83%
Net Income Before Taxes26.3529.05-9.29%23.06+14.24%
Net Income17.0617.28-1.25%14.69+16.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.216.29-1.27%5.34+16.29%
FAQs
₹17.06Cr
₹380.57Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
