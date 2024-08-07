Mangalam Cement Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 16.12% YOY

Mangalam Cement Q1 Results Live : Mangalam Cement declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.5% & the profit increased by 16.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.97% and the profit decreased by 1.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.06% q-o-q & increased by 3.53% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was down by 58.91% q-o-q & decreased by 66.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.21 for Q1 which increased by 16.29% Y-o-Y.
Mangalam Cement has delivered -6.22% return in the last 1 week, 32.22% return in last 6 months and 16.64% YTD return.
Currently the Mangalam Cement has a market cap of ₹2393.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹983.65 & ₹322.55 respectively.
As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Mangalam Cement Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|380.57
|437.31
|-12.97%
|420.53
|-9.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|122.4
|121.11
|+1.06%
|118.23
|+3.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.68
|18.78
|-0.52%
|18.22
|+2.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|369.57
|410.52
|-9.98%
|387.35
|-4.59%
|Operating Income
|11.01
|26.78
|-58.91%
|33.18
|-66.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|26.35
|29.05
|-9.29%
|23.06
|+14.24%
|Net Income
|17.06
|17.28
|-1.25%
|14.69
|+16.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.21
|6.29
|-1.27%
|5.34
|+16.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.06Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹380.57Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar