Mangalam Industrial Finance Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 98.25% YOY

Mangalam Industrial Finance Q4 Results Live : Mangalam Industrial Finance announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue witnessed a significant growth of 37.13% Year-on-Year (YoY), reflecting strong business operations.

Moreover, Mangalam Industrial Finance successfully managed to reduce its loss by a striking 98.25% YoY, indicating effective cost management strategies and improved financial health.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 43.12% and an increase in loss by 160.25%, showcasing some seasonal variations in performance.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses of Mangalam Industrial Finance saw a notable rise by 32.72% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 15.56% YoY, which might have impacted the overall profitability.

Furthermore, the operating income of the company witnessed a decline of 201.66% QoQ, but a significant increase of 94.22% YoY, highlighting a mixed operational performance during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-0, showing a positive growth of 97.01% YoY, which could be a result of improved bottom-line performance and enhanced shareholder value.

In terms of market performance, Mangalam Industrial Finance delivered a -3.06% return in the last week, while showcasing strong returns of 37.62% in the last 6 months and 2.97% Year-to-Date (YTD), indicating investor confidence and market stability.

As of now, Mangalam Industrial Finance holds a market capitalization of ₹447.24 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹6.97 & ₹2.38 respectively, reflecting the company's market positioning and price fluctuation over the past year.

Mangalam Industrial Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.5 0.87 -43.12% 0.36 +37.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.17 0.13 +32.72% 0.15 +15.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 +32.91% 0.01 +15.54% Total Operating Expense 0.78 0.6 +30.73% 5.24 -85.14% Operating Income -0.28 0.28 -201.66% -4.88 +94.22% Net Income Before Taxes -0.28 0.28 -201.51% -4.87 +94.22% Net Income -0.09 0.14 -160.25% -4.9 +98.25% Diluted Normalized EPS -0 0 -245.45% -0.09 +97.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.09Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹0.5Cr

