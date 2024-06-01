Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mangalam Industrial Finance Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 98.25% YOY

Mangalam Industrial Finance Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 98.25% YOY

Mangalam Industrial Finance Q4 Results Live : Mangalam Industrial Finance announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue witnessed a significant growth of 37.13% Year-on-Year (YoY), reflecting strong business operations.

Moreover, Mangalam Industrial Finance successfully managed to reduce its loss by a striking 98.25% YoY, indicating effective cost management strategies and improved financial health.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 43.12% and an increase in loss by 160.25%, showcasing some seasonal variations in performance.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses of Mangalam Industrial Finance saw a notable rise by 32.72% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 15.56% YoY, which might have impacted the overall profitability.

Furthermore, the operating income of the company witnessed a decline of 201.66% QoQ, but a significant increase of 94.22% YoY, highlighting a mixed operational performance during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at -0, showing a positive growth of 97.01% YoY, which could be a result of improved bottom-line performance and enhanced shareholder value.

In terms of market performance, Mangalam Industrial Finance delivered a -3.06% return in the last week, while showcasing strong returns of 37.62% in the last 6 months and 2.97% Year-to-Date (YTD), indicating investor confidence and market stability.

As of now, Mangalam Industrial Finance holds a market capitalization of 447.24 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 6.97 & 2.38 respectively, reflecting the company's market positioning and price fluctuation over the past year.

Mangalam Industrial Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.50.87-43.12%0.36+37.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.170.13+32.72%0.15+15.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+32.91%0.01+15.54%
Total Operating Expense0.780.6+30.73%5.24-85.14%
Operating Income-0.280.28-201.66%-4.88+94.22%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.280.28-201.51%-4.87+94.22%
Net Income-0.090.14-160.25%-4.9+98.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS-00-245.45%-0.09+97.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.09Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.5Cr

