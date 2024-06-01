Mangalam Industrial Finance Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 98.25% YOY

Mangalam Industrial Finance Q4 Results Live : Mangalam Industrial Finance announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue witnessed a significant growth of 37.13% Year-on-Year (YoY), reflecting strong business operations.
Moreover, Mangalam Industrial Finance successfully managed to reduce its loss by a striking 98.25% YoY, indicating effective cost management strategies and improved financial health.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 43.12% and an increase in loss by 160.25%, showcasing some seasonal variations in performance.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses of Mangalam Industrial Finance saw a notable rise by 32.72% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 15.56% YoY, which might have impacted the overall profitability.
Furthermore, the operating income of the company witnessed a decline of 201.66% QoQ, but a significant increase of 94.22% YoY, highlighting a mixed operational performance during the quarter.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-0, showing a positive growth of 97.01% YoY, which could be a result of improved bottom-line performance and enhanced shareholder value.
In terms of market performance, Mangalam Industrial Finance delivered a -3.06% return in the last week, while showcasing strong returns of 37.62% in the last 6 months and 2.97% Year-to-Date (YTD), indicating investor confidence and market stability.
As of now, Mangalam Industrial Finance holds a market capitalization of ₹447.24 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹6.97 & ₹2.38 respectively, reflecting the company's market positioning and price fluctuation over the past year.
Mangalam Industrial Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.5
|0.87
|-43.12%
|0.36
|+37.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.17
|0.13
|+32.72%
|0.15
|+15.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|+32.91%
|0.01
|+15.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.78
|0.6
|+30.73%
|5.24
|-85.14%
|Operating Income
|-0.28
|0.28
|-201.66%
|-4.88
|+94.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.28
|0.28
|-201.51%
|-4.87
|+94.22%
|Net Income
|-0.09
|0.14
|-160.25%
|-4.9
|+98.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0
|0
|-245.45%
|-0.09
|+97.01%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.09Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.5Cr
